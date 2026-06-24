Pre-orders for the highly-anticipated GTA 6 are beginning to open globally, with the game now locked in to launch on 19th November 2026.

In relaying information regarding the release of GTA 6, Rockstar has also confirmed that the retail release won't actually contain a physical disc. Instead, it'll be a code-in-a-box. Now, there could well be several reasons behind this: the sheer size of the game (Red Dead Redemption 2 came on two discs), avoiding potential early leaks, keeping retail stores relatively happy, and more.

But what's clear is that gamers aren't happy about it.

In fact, many have drawn comparisons to Nintendo's Game-Key Card format for the Switch 2, stating that Rockstar's approach may actually be even worse. The idea, of course, is that you can still sell your Game-Key Cards when you're done with them, or even lend them to a friend. You can't do that with a download code.

Here are a few reactions:

This is even worse than a game key card. At least with those you can still sell them, or let your friends borrow them. This is literally no different than buying digitally. — Andy Gilleand (@morphinapg.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T11:15:09.650Z

The Game Key Card leans back in its chair. It glances at its cigarette, takes a deep drag, exhaling towards the ceiling. Its eyes look towards the viewer. A half smile appears. "Guess I ain't so bad now, am I?" It chuckles, rises, and leaves. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T10:27:34.045Z

Well, at least you can still trade Game-Key Cards, eh — Chris Scullion (@scully1888.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T13:55:24.937Z

Yeah, the fact they’re doing it with codes in box instead of a Game Key Card-style “download disc” (which we’ve had a few of on PS5) tells me this is also about cutting off the resale market. A GKC-style release is still re-sellable, tradeable, etc. Codes aren’t. That’s a choice! — Jonathan Lack (@jonathanlack.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T14:07:49.253Z

Even a Game Key Card is better than that — Fer 🇲🇽 (@fercho-27.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T13:39:27.669Z

Wait so the physical isn't actually "physical" It is worse than a "game key card" lol — visoredavenger (@visoredavenger.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T13:47:25.494Z

Of course, there's a sense that this could well prove to be catastrophic for physical games in the future. GTA 6 is going to sell ludicrous numbers – that's just a given – and publishers will no doubt look at its success as "proof" that physical games no longer matter.

All we're saying is don't be surprised to see more code-in-a-box titles in the future.