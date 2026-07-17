Stage Tour, the new rhythm game from Guitar Hero and DJ Hero veterans, has been confirmed for the Switch 2.

Launching toward the end of 2026, Stage Tour will support guitar controllers along with microphones and drums, replicating the golden era of rhythm games for new audiences. Granted, we think it might have a bit of an uphill battle on its hands with a bunch of free options on the market right now, including Fortnite Festival, but we've got our fingers crossed that it'll be a good one.

A whole bunch of licensed tracks have already been confirmed, and these include:

"RATATATA" — BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy

• "Get The Funk Out" — Extreme

• "Square Hammer" — Ghost

• "Mimi's Delivery Service" — Good Kid

• "Dani California" — Red Hot Chili Peppers

• "Terminator Oscillator" — Static-X

• "Island In The Sun" — Weezer

• "Bite Me" — Avril Lavigne

• "Airhead" — Honey Revenge

• "For a Pessimist, I'm Pretty Optimistic" — Paramore

• "The Unknowing" — Jfarrari

• "Jane!" — The Long Faces

• "Do Me Like That" — The Paradox

• "Siren" — Castle Rat

• "Broken Dreams Inc." — Rise Against

• "Psychosocial" — Slipknot

Stage Tour will launch with official Kramer guitar controllers, but it's highly likely that peripherals like CRKD's guitar range will also be compatible. We reviewed these last year and found them to be exceptional, if a little pricey. At the time, Fortnite Festival was really the only viable compatible game on the Switch, but with Stage Tour on the way, they might be worth a look.

We'll continue to provide updates on Stage Tour as we inch toward its release, including any notable additions to the song line-up.