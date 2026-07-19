Ahead of the release of Lies of P: Complete Edition on the Switch 2 eShop next month, multiple previews have now gone live.

According to the details so far, there'll be a day one patch at launch to address some performance issues. The previews have also highlighted some issues with the quality mode. Fortunately, it's still an enjoyable experience on this platform.

Here's the round up of previews so far:

RPG Site: "I can see myself replaying the entirety of Lies of P on Switch 2 if the day one patch or potential future updates can address some of the performance and visual issues. Right now, Lies of P on Switch 2 is solid in parts, but also a bit lacking in others. I look forward to seeing how it feels after the day one patch."

The Outerhaven: "Given the difference in power between the Switch 2 and consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it would be an understatement to say that I’m impressed. Normally, when I want to play Lies of P on a portable device, I reach for my Legion Go 2. While that device does provide a better overall experience, it also comes at a premium and usually requires me to mess around with graphical settings, TDP or the loud fans. On the Switch 2, I can simply pick up the device, select the game, and start playing... Round8 Studio has clearly delivered a well-optimized version of Lies of P, and I honestly never expected to see this game make its way to Nintendo’s latest console. In fact, it gives me hope that we’ll see even more action RPGs make their way to the Switch 2." Gaming Trend: "After being hands-on with it for a couple hours, I can confidently say that Lies of P: Complete Edition should be the standard for all Switch 2 ports moving forward because it’s just excellent all around...To keep things brief, this is a very well thought out port, and I expected nothing less from Round8 Studio given their work on the game on the initial platforms (the PC and Playstation versions are flawless). Technical performance wise, there’s options in handheld mode and TV mode. Handheld mode has two options: performance-centered and quality-centered while TV mode has three options with the former two and an additional balanced option."

COG Connected: "If you’re a fan of action RPGs and Soulslikes, Lies of P is a must-play. While the Switch 2 version might lag a little (literally and figuratively) behind the PC and PS5 versions in visual quality, the game remains incredibly fun and addictive. I’m enjoying playing through it again." Game Reactor: "Its Quality Mode may be a bit of a gameplay death sentence right now in handheld, but, Lies of P: Complete Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2 is a smooth and very solid port from what I can tell with early impressions. It offers all the gameplay improvements in the years since it first released, as well as the Overture DLC, and the same, satisfying experience you'd get on another console or PC, with a slightly lower frame rate and visual fidelity. I'm more than willing to take that bargain, if it means I can take my adventures in Krat on the go."

Following the initial eShop release, Lies of P: Complete Edition will receive a physical version on 2nd October 2026. A new trailer for the Switch 2 version has also been shared this week (see above) and direct gameplay footage has also been uploaded on YouTube.

You can find out more about this upcoming release in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: