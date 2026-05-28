The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and before we get to another week of huge Switch 2 sales, it's time to see how Nintendo's latest fared on the software side of things.

Yes, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book flutter jumped into the top 10 this week with almost 40,000 units to its name. It's a perfectly respectable number, but still only enough to land it in second, behind the unstoppable force of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition also made its chart debut in fifth, falling behind Pokémon Pokopia and Mario Kart World, but beating familiar favourites like Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Kirby Air Riders.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (18th - 24th May) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 64,899 1,206,548 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 39,661 NEW 3 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 22,821 1,024,285 4 Mario Kart World Switch 2 13,699 2,952,208 5 Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition Switch 2 11,603 NEW 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5,706 1,128,749 7

Minecraft Switch 3,488 4,211,082 8

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,316 123,414 9

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 2,900 199,883 10

Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 2,866 533,134

Hardware sales are the big news this week, as Switch 2 has stepped up a gear once again and sold a whopping 247,880 units. That's yet another bump from last week's ~218,000, as more people presumably sought to nab the console ahead of the region's price hike on 25th May. We still have a little while to go before the price increases come West (1st September), but it'll be interesting to see if the numbers similarly spike in the run-up.

Elsewhere, the PS5 Digital Edition has seen a little bump this week, overtaking all Switch 1 systems to land in second. It's not enough to win the SKU race, mind you, with the PS5 models combining for 8,673, while the three S1 options came in at 9,539.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console

Unit Sales (18th - 24th May)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

247,880 5,833,462 2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,049 1,296,293 3

Switch Lite 4,433 6,971,143 4

Switch 2,731 20,300,076 5

Switch OLED 2,375 9,581,668 6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,862 358,829 7

PlayStation 5 762 5,919,467 8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 455 31,136 9

Xbox Series X 331 326,910 10

Xbox Series S 91 342,096

< Previous charts