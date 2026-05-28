The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and before we get to another week of huge Switch 2 sales, it's time to see how Nintendo's latest fared on the software side of things.
Yes, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book flutter jumped into the top 10 this week with almost 40,000 units to its name. It's a perfectly respectable number, but still only enough to land it in second, behind the unstoppable force of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.
Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition also made its chart debut in fifth, falling behind Pokémon Pokopia and Mario Kart World, but beating familiar favourites like Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Kirby Air Riders.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (18th - 24th May)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|
64,899
|1,206,548
|2
|
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
Switch 2
|39,661
|NEW
|3
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|22,821
|1,024,285
|4
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|13,699
|2,952,208
|5
|
Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition
|
Switch 2
|11,603
|NEW
|6
|
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|5,706
|1,128,749
|7
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|3,488
|4,211,082
|8
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|3,316
|123,414
|9
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|2,900
|199,883
|10
|
Kirby Air Riders
|
Switch 2
|2,866
|533,134
Hardware sales are the big news this week, as Switch 2 has stepped up a gear once again and sold a whopping 247,880 units. That's yet another bump from last week's ~218,000, as more people presumably sought to nab the console ahead of the region's price hike on 25th May. We still have a little while to go before the price increases come West (1st September), but it'll be interesting to see if the numbers similarly spike in the run-up.
Elsewhere, the PS5 Digital Edition has seen a little bump this week, overtaking all Switch 1 systems to land in second. It's not enough to win the SKU race, mind you, with the PS5 models combining for 8,673, while the three S1 options came in at 9,539.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (18th - 24th May)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
247,880
|5,833,462
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,049
|
1,296,293
|3
|
Switch Lite
|4,433
|6,971,143
|4
|Switch
|2,731
|20,300,076
|5
|
Switch OLED
|
2,375
|9,581,668
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|1,862
|358,829
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|762
|5,919,467
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
455
|31,136
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
331
|
326,910
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
91
|342,096