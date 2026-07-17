Konami revealed earlier this week that Castlevania: Belmont's Curse would launch on the Switch on the same day as other platforms, extinguishing any fears of a potential delay. So mark 15th October 2026 in your diaries, folks, because it sounds like it's going to be a banger.

Yes, a handful of outlets have gone live with their first previews of Belmont's Curse, and it seems developer Evil Empire (Dead Cells) has got a pretty good handle on what makes a good 2D Castlevania game. Granted, we're not expecting Symphony of the Night levels of genius here, but if it comes close, then it'll be more than worth the wait.

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We'll keep our fingers crossed that the Switch version runs well on launch, as we're still kind of baffled that Konami didn't opt to release it on the Switch 2. We're getting flashbacks of when Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ran like bum gravy on Switch, but that was another time and another developer. Evil Empire has demonstrated its talents over the years, so it has our confidence.

With that said, let's see what folks are saying...

IGN - Overall, I had an absolute blast with Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse. The art and animation are absolutely gorgeous; combat is fun and dynamic with plenty of room to carve out your own personal playstyle thanks to the variety of weapons, Arcana, and relics; exploration was appropriately rewarding and there were plenty of secrets hidden within the cracked walls of the Parisian streets; and the bosses provided a nice challenge without ever feeling too overwhelming for how early I was in the game. The real star of the show though, is the whip, which enabled a very unique style of acrobatic combat that gives Belmont’s Curse its own unique feel and identity in the increasingly crowded Metroidvania genre. If the Dead Cells veterans at Evil Empire can build upon what’s already here and keep up this same quality of level, enemy, and boss design throughout the entire campaign, we could have a return to Castlevania that’s more than worthy of standing next to the all-time greats of the series.



GamesRadar+ - It’s a tricky tightrope to walk: keeping old Castlevania game fans happy whilst simultaneously pleasing a new, modern audience derived from Netflix. There are plenty of nods to both to appease fans. But, the core of Castlevania is preserved here, with its beloved SotN-style gameplay of tight combat, intriguing exploration, and arcane spells. And I’m thankful for that: I’d much rather Belmont’s Curse play like a Castlevania game than just look like one.

Eurogamer - If you got the impression that I came away thoroughly impressed by Belmont's Curse you'd be correct. Evil Empire and Konami's collaboration has - assuming the level of quality present in the game's opening hours persists all the way through - created something superb here. A combination of Konami's decade's old expertise with this series and the knowhow of what makes a good Castlevania - plus Evil Empire's bold new approach to designing a game of this genre - has manifested in a game of superb quality. As long as there's no unforeseen fumble, it's absolutely a game worth trying out later this year. Kotaku - Let me just get this out of the way: The game f***ing rules. No surprise, considering the track record of Dead Cells developers Evil Empire and Motion Twin, collaborating again on Belmont’s Curse. Dead Cells is known for stylish graphics and an immaculate use of bright colors, and the visual design is no less striking here. Belmont’s Curse is beautiful. Its art style feels simultaneously modern and true to Castlevania. Color abounds. And not in the subtle, negative-space-enhancing way of Hollow Knight. It’s everywhere. This level of artistry—mixing hand-drawn and 3D environmental assets and beautifully animated character models—feels like something from a stylish, trendsetting indie game, far removed from the Lords of Shadows and Castlevania 64s of the past.