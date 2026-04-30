Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream x Pragmata
Image: Nintendo

This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and despite some newbies on the scene, nothing has been able to shake Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

Yep, Nintendo's weird little life sim is still comfortably ahead of the competition, adding another 178,533 copies to its name in the region. Pokopia sneaks into second, leaving the Switch 2 edition of Pragmata to make its chart debut in third.

Japanese exclusives Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden and Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods manage to debut in the top 10, while familiar favourites like Mario Kart World and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to demonstrate their staying power.

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Here's the top ten, so you can see the chart as it stands in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (20th - 26th Apr) Total Unit Sales
1

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Switch

 178,533 743,938
2

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 17,039

927,044
3

Pragmata

Switch 2

 14,453 NEW
4

Pragmata

PS5

12,786

 49,256
5

Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden

Switch

7,654

NEW
6

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 5,537 2,906,379
7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 3,695
 108,612
8

Minecraft

Switch

 3,378
 4,193,529
9

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen

Switch

 3,201

343,741
10

Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods

Switch

 2,882

NEW

Things have calmed down a little on the hardware side of things this week after a mini bump in Switch Lite sales last time (Tomodachi Life will do that, it seems). The Switch 2 maintains its commanding lead, natch, with the Lite and OLED models of its predecessor taking up the rest of the podium.

Switch 1's combined SKU sales hit 27,139 this week, while the three PS5 units come in at 12,973.

Here's the full hardware chart:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (20th - 26th Apr)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2

45,825

 5,153,222
2

Switch Lite

 11,263

6,942,368
3

Switch OLED

 10,796
 9,554,639
4
 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
 6,361
 1,266,803
5

Switch

5,080

 20,284,100
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 4,330
 349,972
7

PlayStation 5

 2,282
 5,916,138
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

127

 30,138
9

Xbox Series S

82

341,861
10

Xbox Series X

37

 326,322

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments below.

[source famitsu.com]