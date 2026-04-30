This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and despite some newbies on the scene, nothing has been able to shake Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

Yep, Nintendo's weird little life sim is still comfortably ahead of the competition, adding another 178,533 copies to its name in the region. Pokopia sneaks into second, leaving the Switch 2 edition of Pragmata to make its chart debut in third.

Japanese exclusives Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden and Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods manage to debut in the top 10, while familiar favourites like Mario Kart World and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to demonstrate their staying power.

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Here's the top ten, so you can see the chart as it stands in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (20th - 26th Apr) Total Unit Sales 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 178,533 743,938 2 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 17,039 927,044 3 Pragmata Switch 2 14,453 NEW 4 Pragmata PS5 12,786 49,256 5 Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden Switch 7,654 NEW 6 Mario Kart World Switch 2 5,537 2,906,379 7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 3,695

108,612

8

Minecraft Switch 3,378

4,193,529

9

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 3,201

343,741 10

Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods Switch 2,882

NEW

Things have calmed down a little on the hardware side of things this week after a mini bump in Switch Lite sales last time (Tomodachi Life will do that, it seems). The Switch 2 maintains its commanding lead, natch, with the Lite and OLED models of its predecessor taking up the rest of the podium.

Switch 1's combined SKU sales hit 27,139 this week, while the three PS5 units come in at 12,973.

Here's the full hardware chart:

Position Console

Unit Sales (20th - 26th Apr)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

45,825 5,153,222

2

Switch Lite 11,263

6,942,368 3

Switch OLED 10,796

9,554,639

4

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

6,361

1,266,803

5

Switch 5,080 20,284,100

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 4,330

349,972

7

PlayStation 5 2,282

5,916,138

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 127 30,138

9

Xbox Series S 82 341,861 10

Xbox Series X 37 326,322



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