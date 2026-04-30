This week's Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and despite some newbies on the scene, nothing has been able to shake Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.
Yep, Nintendo's weird little life sim is still comfortably ahead of the competition, adding another 178,533 copies to its name in the region. Pokopia sneaks into second, leaving the Switch 2 edition of Pragmata to make its chart debut in third.
Japanese exclusives Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden and Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods manage to debut in the top 10, while familiar favourites like Mario Kart World and Animal Crossing: New Horizons continue to demonstrate their staying power.
Here's the top ten, so you can see the chart as it stands in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (20th - 26th Apr)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|178,533
|743,938
|2
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|17,039
|
927,044
|3
|
Pragmata
|
Switch 2
|14,453
|NEW
|4
|
Pragmata
|
PS5
|
12,786
|49,256
|5
|
Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei kashokuden
|
Switch
|
7,654
|
NEW
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|5,537
|2,906,379
|7
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|3,695
|108,612
|8
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|3,378
|4,193,529
|9
|
Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen
|
Switch
|3,201
|
343,741
|10
|
Elminage ORIGINAL: Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods
|
Switch
|2,882
|
NEW
Things have calmed down a little on the hardware side of things this week after a mini bump in Switch Lite sales last time (Tomodachi Life will do that, it seems). The Switch 2 maintains its commanding lead, natch, with the Lite and OLED models of its predecessor taking up the rest of the podium.
Switch 1's combined SKU sales hit 27,139 this week, while the three PS5 units come in at 12,973.
Here's the full hardware chart:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (20th - 26th Apr)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
45,825
|5,153,222
|2
|
Switch Lite
|11,263
|
6,942,368
|3
|
Switch OLED
|10,796
|9,554,639
|4
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,361
|1,266,803
|5
|
Switch
|
5,080
|20,284,100
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|4,330
|349,972
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|2,282
|5,916,138
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
127
|30,138
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
82
|
341,861
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
37
|326,322