The Star Fox remake for Switch 2 is just around the corner, and Nintendo is expecedly in full marketing mode.

So in case you missed it, the company recently put out a ridiculously cool movie-inspired poster for the game that you simply have to see. It showcases the Great Fox airship orbiting an ominous red planet in the background. There's no gunfire or explosions to speak of here – just a solitary ship quietly moving through space, and it's lovely.

Of course, in keeping with the movie theme, the poster also includes the names of the Star Fox Team members, including Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Slippy Toad, and Peppy Hare. Naturally, we've got the release date, while the little "Nintendo Presents" before the game title is a nice touch.

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Star Fox launches this week on 25th June 2026 and sees Nintendo (with the help of developer Velan Studios) return to the N64 classic Lylat Wars. It's pretty much a straight 1:1 remake with a few bells and whistles added, but it looks absolutely beautiful. There's a demo available via the Switch 2 eShop right now if you want to give it a shot.

That's not the only remake planned for 2026, however, as Nintendo recently announced The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, another N64 revamp. It's currently unclear if this will be a faithful remake or a more radical reimagining, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.