Nintendo Switch Sports Resort - a modern version of Wii Sports Resort with new mini-games - is coming to Switch 2 this year.

The 12 sports - Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, Thumb Wrestling, Skateboarding, Power Cruising, and Prop Plane - all use a variety of Joy-Con 2 control schemes.

For example, Skateboarding has you ride using mouse controls, Thumb Wrestling sees you hold a single Joy-Con 2 upright, and the Prop Plane mini-game has you fly around freely by tilting.

You can also warm up before playing with a Jump Rope mini-game, and play each event as either a Sportsmate or a Mii.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort has a release date of 22nd October, 2026, with pre-orders available on the eShop today.

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has brought back a Wii Sports game, with the original Wii Sports getting the modern treatment with Nintendo Switch Sports in 2022.