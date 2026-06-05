We've gone a whole year with hardly a peep from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware about Switch 2's Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, and then just like that, on a random Thursday, we get a release date and some new footage. What a treat!

We now know Elden Ring will be dodge rolling onto the Nintendo hybrid on 28th August, and to mark the occasion, the game's Japanese website has been updated with some fresh Switch 2 footage — at least, it looks like Switch 2 footage. The best part is that it looks good.

The roughly 40-second clip showcases a few different scenes from the game, including riding through the open world on Torrent (complete with its fresh 'Tarnished Edition' skin), facing off against a dragon, and even the first boss battle. Neither Bandai Namco nor FromSoftware has shared the footage anywhere else at the time of writing, so you'll need to head over to the site to see it for yourself. Alternatively, the good folk over at Nintendo Everything have shared the clip on YouTube, which you'll find below.

Much to our joy, it appears to be pretty stable. Sure, some foliage isn't as densely packed as you'd find it on PS5, and there's still the odd dropped frame here and there, but overall, this looks far better than we had initially expected.

Although the video shows up under the 'Nintendo Switch 2 ver.' heading on the site and has been placed inside a Switch 2 png., nowhere does it confirm that this is definitely Switch 2 footage. It might be any old video, placed in there to give an idea of the S2 experience. We have reached out to Bandai Namco for confirmation and will update this post when we get an answer back.

The port sounded pretty rough when it was showcased at Gamescom last year, though footage from events in the months since has gradually looked more and more promising. If this is Switch 2 footage that we're looking at, then our fingers are crossed that last year's delay was a smart choice.