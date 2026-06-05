Another year, another Geoff Fest. While the showcases may have been rolling in thick and fast this week, tonight is when Summer Game Fest 2026 officially gets underway with its big Opening Showcase.

The event is set to begin in just a few minutes, streamed live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year's show promises "two hours of announcements, surprises and more," according to host Geoff Keighley, so let's hope that there's some Switch-relevant stuff in there too.

Here's the exact time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT

2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT UK/Ire: 10pm BST

10pm BST Europe: 11pm CEST / 12am (Sat) EEST

11pm CEST / 12am (Sat) EEST Asia/Oceania: 6am (Sat) JST / 5am (Sat) AWST / 7am (Sat) AEST

As for what will make an appearance at the show... we're still not completely sure. Geoff has teased Dead By Daylight, Guild Wars 2, Star Wars Zero Company and Fortnite news over on X (most of which isn't applicable to Switch), but we're sure there will be some surprises thrown in along the way.

We'll be hosting the whole show right here on Nintendo Life. So, if you want to watch along with us, then get comfy, grab some snacks, and let's settle in for the next two hours.