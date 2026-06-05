Poncle has rolled out an impressive number of Vampire Survivors updates since launch, and it's showing no sign of slowing down.

The ver. 1.15 'Lycaeum' update (or the "Wet Update", as the reveal thumbnail calls it) is "coming soon" to consoles, and as you might expect with a nickname like that, it's a rather water-based one.

The update will add a brand new underwater stage called 'The Lycaeum', packed with new enemies and a boatload (heh) of fish weapons. There are also new playable characters, buffs, faster loading times, over 80 bug fixes, and "stability improvements".

But wait, there's more! The update will also include a new Darkana for some mid-run weapon pick-ups, new bosses, an unlocks list, multiple save slots, character set-up menus and filters, the option to unbanish stage items, and 'power creep' options for all characters. Phew.

The dev hasn't shared the official patch notes at the time of writing, but it sounds like the "Wet Update" is shaping up to be a rather big one. We'll be keeping an eye out for the Switch (and Switch 2) release date in the coming weeks, because we're dying for a good excuse to dive back into this one.