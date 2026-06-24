Last month, Inti Creates announced it would be releasing Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition in 2026.

The developer has now provided an update today confirming the three-in-one package will be launching on 22nd October 2026 for $49.99. Adding to this, it's been confirmed existing Switch owners will be able to purchase an "Upgrade Pack" for $10.00.

Inti Creates: "We're thrilled to announce the Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases October 22nd! Get this new version or upgrade to play Azure Striker Gunvolt GX - a brand new story mode starring a tag-team of Gunvolt and Copen!"

If you missed the announcement post, this Switch 2 version contains the first, second and third game (and all of the DLC) previously released. Additionally, this particular edition of the game will support "high frame rate and resolution displays", and also comes with a new story called "Azure Striker Gunvolt GX".

This story, which can be accessed via the Switch 2 game or upgrade, will see players control a tag-team duo of Gunvolt and Copen with new weapons and abilities. Here's some additional PR about it (via Gematsu):

“Azure Striker Gunvolt GX” is a full-fledged story mode, with fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, “live novels” that advance the story without stopping the action, and new weapons and skills for the two heroes. The “Inspiration” system will encourage full use of both characters, giving the players powerful boosts to their skills and score for swapping characters at the right time! “Azure Striker Gunvolt GX” will be included as part of the Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. The “Azure Striker Gunvolt GX” story downloadable content is also planned for the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of the Trilogy Enhanced. Owners of the Nintendo Switch 1 version can purchase the Upgrade Pack to access it on the Switch 2.

As you can see at the end of the trailer above, there'll also be a physical release in Japan featuring a soundtrack set.