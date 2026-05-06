Square Enix is bringing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to the Switch 2 this June, and in case you missed it, last week it released a demo for the title on the Nintendo eShop.

It's quite an impressive display on the Switch 2, and if you're curious to know how it compares to other versions of the game, YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits has now shared a side-by-side graphics comparison video.

It shows off the level of detail, textures, 30fps performance on the Switch 2, and more. And while there are some cutbacks, overall it's a solid effort on the Switch 2.

As previously mentioned, the Switch 2's handheld internal resolution ranges between a maximum of 1344×756 and a minimum of 672×380, and the docked resolution ranges between a maximum of 1920×1080 and a minimum of 960×540.

If you want to find out a bit more about this upcoming release, we previewed the game in handheld mode.