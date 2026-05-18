We don't know about you, but we're normally pretty good at spotting generative AI videos; mainly because they look like absolute crap.

With this in mind, it feels particularly disappointing whenever we see someone we admire seemingly approve of AI-generated slop – even if it's just a brief, throwaway comment. Case in point, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi took to X to express his delight at an AI video depicting what a remake of Final Fantasy VI might look like (thanks, Kotaku).

Go watch it, if you want, but we'd wager that you can probably guess what it consists of: snippets of characters moving like they're underwater, Terra looking like an absolute giant amongst some townsfolk, faces that look like dead husks with no semblance of character or soul... Y'know, the usual AI bulls***.

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Sakaguchi, however, is seemingly impressed. So much so that he reposted the video with a short reaction to say "What is this?! That's amazing!".

Is it, Sakaguchi-san? Is it really?

Akitoshi Kawazu, the director of Romancing SaGa, didn't seem quite as enthusiastic, responding by stating "No, Sakaguchi-san, you should have stopped at the first line". Nevertheless, he, along with the vast majority of Final Fantasy fans, seems to be in favour of an FF6 remake somewhere down the line.

In the words of Switch from the hit movie The Matrix, though... "Not like this... Not like this".

In the meantime, Square Enix is gearing up to release Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Switch 2, the second entry in a planned trilogy remaking the PS1 classic. A demo is available right now, so if you want to see how it holds up on Nintendo's console, then go ahead and get it downloaded.