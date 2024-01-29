Final Fantasy VI
Cast your minds back to June 2023, you might remember that internal staff at Square Enix were quite keen on the idea of a remake for Final Fantasy VI.

According to a recent interview with French Youtuber Julien Chièze, however, it seems that such a project would hypothetically require almost double the development time of Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth (thanks, Shinra Archaeology Department and VGC).

During the interview, Final Fantasy VII Remake's producer Yoshinori Kitase stated that a potential remake for Final Fantasy VI would be "bigger" than VII due to the sheer number of characters in the original game. He goes on to say that he's aware of the internal interest at Square Enix, but is unable to affirmatively respond, which apparently "bums him out".

Final Fantasy VI was recently included in the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster collection on Switch, which augments the original experience with enhanced visuals, a revamped soundtrack, and various quality-of-life updates. Comparatively, however, Final Fantasy IV received a full remake on the Nintendo DS back in 2007/8.

Square Enix's President and Representative Director, Takashi Kiryu, recently stated that the company will be looking to slim down its lineup going forward to achieve greater quality in its products. On the flip side, however, Square Enix is also looking to be "aggressive in applying" AI in the future.

