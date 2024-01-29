Cast your minds back to June 2023, you might remember that internal staff at Square Enix were quite keen on the idea of a remake for Final Fantasy VI.

According to a recent interview with French Youtuber Julien Chièze, however, it seems that such a project would hypothetically require almost double the development time of Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth (thanks, Shinra Archaeology Department and VGC).

During the interview, Final Fantasy VII Remake's producer Yoshinori Kitase stated that a potential remake for Final Fantasy VI would be "bigger" than VII due to the sheer number of characters in the original game. He goes on to say that he's aware of the internal interest at Square Enix, but is unable to affirmatively respond, which apparently "bums him out".

Final Fantasy VI was recently included in the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster collection on Switch, which augments the original experience with enhanced visuals, a revamped soundtrack, and various quality-of-life updates. Comparatively, however, Final Fantasy IV received a full remake on the Nintendo DS back in 2007/8.

Square Enix's President and Representative Director, Takashi Kiryu, recently stated that the company will be looking to slim down its lineup going forward to achieve greater quality in its products. On the flip side, however, Square Enix is also looking to be "aggressive in applying" AI in the future.

How should Square Enix approach a potential Final Fantasy VI remake? Fully modernised over multiple releases, like FF7 Give us those sweet HD-2D visuals Something closer to FF4 on DS Don't care, just do it Meh, give us FF9 remake first How should Square Enix approach a potential Final Fantasy VI remake? (124 votes) Fully modernised over multiple releases, like FF7 10 % Give us those sweet HD-2D visuals 54 % Something closer to FF4 on DS 15 % Don't care, just do it 6 % Meh, give us FF9 remake first 15 %

What do you make of this statement on a potential Final Fantasy VI remake? Would you like to see one? Let us know with a comment down below.