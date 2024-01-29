Cast your minds back to June 2023, you might remember that internal staff at Square Enix were quite keen on the idea of a remake for Final Fantasy VI.
According to a recent interview with French Youtuber Julien Chièze, however, it seems that such a project would hypothetically require almost double the development time of Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth (thanks, Shinra Archaeology Department and VGC).
During the interview, Final Fantasy VII Remake's producer Yoshinori Kitase stated that a potential remake for Final Fantasy VI would be "bigger" than VII due to the sheer number of characters in the original game. He goes on to say that he's aware of the internal interest at Square Enix, but is unable to affirmatively respond, which apparently "bums him out".
Final Fantasy VI was recently included in the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster collection on Switch, which augments the original experience with enhanced visuals, a revamped soundtrack, and various quality-of-life updates. Comparatively, however, Final Fantasy IV received a full remake on the Nintendo DS back in 2007/8.
Square Enix's President and Representative Director, Takashi Kiryu, recently stated that the company will be looking to slim down its lineup going forward to achieve greater quality in its products. On the flip side, however, Square Enix is also looking to be "aggressive in applying" AI in the future.
What do you make of this statement on a potential Final Fantasy VI remake? Would you like to see one? Let us know with a comment down below.
[source youtube.com, via twitter.com, videogameschronicle.com]
Just give us that 2D-HD remake and it will be enough for me 😃
I know it would take time but “Double” seems excessive. I guess the fact that there is essentially two world maps to create might take up a lot of time but I can’t see how it would take longer than the FF Remake project…..but that’s probably why I’m not a developer so what do I know 🤣
@wiiware It’s seems like the best way to go. And stick some voice acting in there as well. That would be more than enough for me
I'd love to see a full 2D-HD remake, the Pixel Remaster version already has aspects of that for the famous opera house scene.
That said, where's the Dragon Quest III 2D-HD remake? It's been ages since we saw any developments on that. Granted, that's the Enix side of the company more than the Square side.
It's probably the kind of thing that isn't feasible now but might be a thing a decade down the road
Square are misunderstanding this request, fans have been screaming for a HD-2D remake for YEARS and not something on the scale of the FFVII remake. It isn’t necessary.
Just the Octopath Traveller visual and voice acting quality upgrade will be more than sufficient.
So… Chrono Trigger Remake next?
HD -2D would be the way to go, as much as I like the VII remake/rebirth/repurchase experiment it feels to distant to the “original” game, its more a new story in the same universe, and IMO it lost a lot of the expertly crafted experience of the base game.
@AlienigenX It was genius of Square Enix to call it Final Fantasy VII Remake because if you look at Remake like Re-Make, it puts the game into a different perspective.
