The next generation of Pokémon may be at least a year away, but The Pokémon Company appears to be ushering the new generation in steadily anyway, and what better way to do so than with a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of Pokémon Winds & Waves' main theme.

This beautiful recording was performed by the NHK Symphony Orchestra, which has partnered with The Pokémon Company before, notably for a special orchestra at the 2023 Worlds.

Swaying between calm and epic, just like the winds and the waves might, the video is a fantastic listen and well worth watching for Pokémon music aficionados.

We heard the main theme back in the reveal trailer, but this is just a whole new level. Can you imagine a fully-orchestrated soundtrack for Winds & Waves? We'd love that.

The NHK Symphony Orchestra will actually be going on tour in Japan later this year to celebrate its 100th anniversary and Pokémon's 30th anniversary and the NHK's 100th anniversary. Pre-sale is due to go live on 14th May for members.

Most of us will have to make do with this video, though. Ah well. We're pretty excited for Winds & Waves, which is coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2027, so this will keep us happy for the time being.