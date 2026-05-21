Switch eShop - New Releases

Alexandria IV (Time Galleon, 20th May, $12.99) - Take to the stars as the commander of the space station Alexandria IV, a place full of danger and strife, be it caused by mercenary aliens or power-hungry corporations. When an ancient secret is revealed on system Groombridge 34, the commander must act with strategy and diplomacy to avoid rupture between factions. In the future, we are not alone.

Bag Fight (QubicGames, 22nd May, $0.00) - This deckbuilding roguelite puts inventory management into the heart of every run. Build a backpack full of weapons, armor, and healing items, carefully arranging your gear to create a setup that can carry you through battle after battle. Unlock new gear, strengthen your build, and discover better ways to use your limited space as you progress. Merge weapons to create stronger versions, fine-tune your loadout, and adapt your backpack for every challenge ahead.

Birushana: Winds of Fate (Idea Factory, 26th May, $39.99) - About Birushana: Winds of Fate Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known to very few. . . The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man.

Cats and Seek : Tokyo (Silesia Games, 21st May, $2.99) - Pack your bags for yet another cozy and adorable adventure with the Cats & Seek series! This time, we’re off to the heart of Japan’s bustling capital to find cats playing all around the city.

Chicken Climber (Ratalaika Games, 22nd May, $4.99) - Chicken climber is a challenging vertical platformer where the only way to move is to jump! Guide a determined chicken through tall and unforgiving stages where each jump must be carefully timed and any mistake can send you falling down. Climb through 8 handcrafted levels, filled with tight platforms, sneaky traps and wide chasms, and test your precision, focus and skill while you try reaching the goal at the very top.

CoffeeFox: Kim Samwol (GaniTani, 21st May, $16.99) - Based on the popular webtoon! A special fantasy romance visual novel arrives, unfolding in a small modern city cafe with 'Kim Sam-wol,' a nine-tailed fox who has lived for 3,000 years. Why did she, who sought to become a deity by eating human livers, awaken as an ordinary human and work part-time at a cafe?

Cosmic Mirage (Brainium Games, 21st May, $6.99) - Cosmic Mirage is an exciting side-scrolling shooter that takes the player on an exciting space adventure. Sinister forces have taken over peaceful planets in the galaxy, turning them into empty space mirages. Your mission is to become the last reliable pilot and free them from the sinister invader. An epic journey awaits you through varied landscapes and battles with different types of enemies. Planets that were once sources of life and prosperity have now become places of darkness and strife. Each world presents unique challenges, and the trapped inhabitants need your liberating intervention.

Dice Goblins Clicker: Idle Dice & Incremental (Croix Apps, 21st May, $6.99) - Welcome to Dice Goblins Clicker, an idle clicker game about goblins, dice, and extremely irresponsible use of probability. Roll Dice Dice make numbers. Big numbers make goblins happy. Automate Chaos Hire more goblins, unlock better dice, and stack absurd upgrades that turn “a little luck” into a full blown statistical crime. As your goblin horde grows, rolls become faster, multipliers get sillier, and the dice keep rolling even when you’re not looking.

EGGCONSOLE LAYDOCK 2 LAST ATTACK MSX2+ (D4 Enterprise, 21st May, $6.49) - Originally released by T&E SOFT in 1988, this classic shoot 'em up is the grand finale of the trilogy, following in the footsteps of LAYDOCK and Super LAYDOCK. As the pilot of the Stormy Gunner 2, you must fight your way through a variety of treacherous stages, including icy worlds, planets of fire, and mysterious extra-dimensional spaces. While the core gameplay is a pure shooter, it also incorporates RPG-style progression; as you level up, you can unlock and equip up to 10 different types of optional weaponry. Furthermore, in two-player mode, players can accumulate "docking energy" to perform vertical or horizontal fusions, drastically boosting their firepower.

Eternal Exodus (Fordesoft, 14th May, $19.99) - A story-driven monster-catching RPG set in the afterlife, with crafting, fusion, strategic turn-based combat, minigames, sidequests, and more.

GooNECT√2 (Phoenixx, 21st May, $15.99) - GooNECT√2 is a two-player co-op action-adventure game, and sequel to the Japan exclusive Goonect. Set off on a spirited journey through a vibrant 3D world where two players must hold hands the entire time to reach the end! Grab a buddy for a classic couch co-op experience or become besties with an online partner to navigate unlimited, randomly-generated stages across eight difficulty levels.

Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey (Afil Games, 21st May, $3.49) - Get ready for a relaxing and charming journey in Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey, a delightful puzzle where every piece finds its place in nature. Arrange adorable creatures and complete unique environments as you transform each board into a vibrant, living habitat.

Hades Uprising (EpiXR Games, 21st May, $2.49) - Hades Uprising is a third-person platformer built around momentum, precision, and mythological transformation. One day, Hades decides to defy his own domain. Determined to rescue the lost souls trapped in hell, he begins an ascent through the nine circles—each represented as a surreal, abstract platforming world shaped by suffering, memory, and punishment. Each circle is divided into five handcrafted areas, forming distinct platforming tracks with unique mechanics, themes, and challenges. Players must master Hades’ movement abilities—double jumps, forward and upward dashes, and momentum-based traversal—to survive trap-filled environments and shifting terrain. There are no enemies to fight. Hell itself is the challenge. As you move through each circle, lost souls speak to Hades, offering insight into the world, its suffering, and his own role within it.

King of Tokyo – Richard Garfield (Microids, 21st May, $29.99) - Turn into a kaiju as you destroy everything in your path in this fast-paced dice game! Roll the dice and find the best possible combinations to rule over Tokyo, whether you choose to heal yourself, attack, buy cards or win Victory Points.

LumenTale: Memories of Trey (Team17, 26th May, $24.99) - Embark on an unforgettable adventure with LumenTale: Memories of Trey, a captivating Monster Collector RPG set in a beautiful and enchanting world. Discover an emotional tale of self-discovery, adventure through captivating regions each as unique as their people. Join Trey as he navigates his way through a land full of mystical creatures to reveal the mystery behind his lost memories.

Néro & Sci ∫ Integral Edition (Souris-Lab, 27th May, $14.39) - Solve math-based puzzles as you jump from platform to platform in a colorful world made of numbers and geometrical shapes. Join Nero and Sci on their adventure, solo or with a friend, and travel across 4 unique worlds, designed to stimulate logical and mathematical thinking. Jump, think, solve, and explore the world of Héméide.

Nitro City Racing (eastasiasoft, 27th May, $4.99) - Start your engine and get ready to experience the thrill of street racing in over-the-top arcade style! Choose and customize your ride, navigate through traffic and push your driving skills to the limit as you compete in a wide variety of high-octane challenges. Nitro City Racing is a throwback to genre classics that puts the focus on speed, blending realistic physics with intuitive controls and accessible, endlessly replayable racing modes!

Parkour Obby: Toxic Escape (Downmeadowstreet, 23rd May, $3.99) - The world is drowning in poison. Toxic slime has flooded cities, roads, and valleys — and it's still rising. The only hope is the legendary Anti-Poison Flower, blooming at the top of an ancient mountain far away. You're the only one fast enough to reach it. Parkour Obby: Toxic Escape is a high-energy obstacle course platformer where one wrong step means falling into bubbling green slime. Run and jump across platforms suspended above a deadly toxic sea. Checkpoints are scattered throughout so you keep your progress, but every jump counts. Master your timing, learn the layouts, and push forward before the poison catches up. Can you reach the flower in time? The world is counting on you.

PLANET WOW Wildlife Adventure (TREVA, 21st May, $16.50) - Dive into an action-packed wilderness in PLANET WOW! Choose your favorite animal: Creep through the jungle like a chameleon, slither swiftly as a snake, or rule over rivers and swamps as a crocodile. Will you be the hunter or the hunted? Only the strongest will survive!

Poko’s Arctic Quest (Bad Minions, 21st May, $3.99) - Join Poko on a frosty and challenging adventure! Winter is coming, and the little penguin Poko needs to gather enough fish to survive the cold! Use your logic and planning to push blocks, open paths, and collect all the fish across 30 carefully designed levels inspired by classic puzzle games. Travel through two charming environments the icy Iceberg and the snowy Forest each bringing new challenges that will test your reasoning and warm your heart.

Q Collection (Aksys Games, 21st May, $26.99) - Are you up to the challenge of Q? The concept is simple: draw objects on the screen and use gravity to help solve the puzzles. The solution is up to you, but can you make it work? With multiple ways to solve each problem, Q Collection consisting of: Q Remastered, Q2 HUMANITY and Q with VTUBERS will test the limits of your creativity and stretch your imagination.

Rails of Dead: Zombie Survival Simulator (Individual, 21st May, $13.99) - The last train is bound for nowhere — and it never stops. The rails cut through darkness, fear, and the unknown. Survive the ride… no matter what’s waiting ahead. Rails of Dead is a thrilling zombie survival shooter set aboard a moving train filled with danger, mystery, and the undead. Fight, explore, and survive in this action-packed horror experience!

Roadtrip Ruckus: RV Survival Crew (DubassGames, 20th May, $2.99) - The game throws you and your crew into the most chaotic “shortcut” of your lives. One wrong turn, and suddenly you’re navigating a cursed backcountry valley where the roads are rough, the locals are… questionable, and survival requires equal parts teamwork and dumb luck. Keep your RV rolling by cooking burgers, whipping up antidotes, and handing out meds like a roadside pharmacy on wheels. Every mile brings new hazards, new weirdness, and a growing sense that this vacation should’ve ended hours ago.

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection (Limited Run Games, 22nd May, $19.99) - Hold onto your diapers! Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection brings together the ultimate collection of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, and Angelica’s greatest hits. Curated for fans by the team at Limited Run Games, this nostalgic bundle restores six iconic adventures from the Golden Age of Reptar, now enhanced for modern play. Whether you're exploring the Pickles' backyard or trekking through EuroReptarland, this is the definitive way to experience the games that defined a generation of Nicktoons fans.

Sapphire Tempest (GazeGames Interactive, 21st May, $4.99) - Dive into a fast-paced top-down action game where every second is a fight for survival. Hordes of unholy creatures close in from all sides, and only your magic can hold back the onslaught. Gather crystals, level up rapidly in the middle of battle, and combine and empower devastating spells to create a unique build that matches your playstyle. Fight against dozens of enemy types, survive encounters with powerful bosses, and transform from a vulnerable apprentice into the embodiment of arcane power. The longer you survive, the more insane the battle becomes. How long can you last?

Schrödinger’s Call (SHUEISHA GAMES, 27th May, $17.99) - When the world is coming to an end, who would you want to speak to one last time? In that final moment, if you could accompany souls wandering between life and death, what words would you choose to share with them? Schrödinger’s Call gently unfolds a picture-book-like world. It speaks softly to your heart, helping you notice what truly matters, once more. Through the lingering regrets of others, we hope this story quietly shines a light on you too.

Slots & Daggers (Future Friends Games, 15th May, $6.39) - After my last game SUMMERHOUSE, I wanted to make something radically different. Still small, but faster, with numbers, fights and goblins! The result is SLOTS & DAGGERS, a strange little blend of slot machine and fantasy RPG. To make this game I combined a lot of things I deeply love – weird fantasy worlds, crude drawings of strange little guys, old school crunchy hiphop drum machines and addictive arcade games that go “PLING PLING PLING” as they spit out little coins – with classic roguelike mechanics.

STARBITES (NIS America, 21st May, $49.99) - Bitter—a desert planet ravaged by the aftermath of a massive war. A young salvager, Lukida, hopes to escape to the stars, but a sudden attack by a giant robot sets events into motion that will change Bitter forever. Join Lukida and her allies as they uncover the truth beneath the sands of Bitter in STARBITES. - Read our STARBITES review