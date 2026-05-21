If you're a Lord of the Rings fan and have been itching to return to Middle-earth, we've got some very exciting news.

The Czech Republic-based developer Warhorse Studios has officially announced it's working on a brand new "open world Middle-earth RPG". It's shared this news on social media, and alongside this announcement, it's also confirmed a new Kingdom Come adventure is on the way.

As noted in the official post below, more will be shared "when the time is right":

Warhorse Studios: You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.

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There's no mention of platforms or a launch window at this early stage, but Warhorse has previously released the first Kingdom Come Deliverance game on the original Switch in 2024 with the help of port specialist Saber Interactive.

This particular RPG adventure was admittedly a bit rough on Nintendo's hardware, but still offered an engrossing and grounded adventure. There's also a sequel, but at the current time it's not available on Nintendo platforms.