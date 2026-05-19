Seaven Studio is bringing the perfect summer-month game to Switch next week in Kabuto Park.

Developed by Doot, who also made the lovely Minami Lane, Kabuto Park will be available for just $5.99 / £4.99 on the eShop on 28th May 2026.

And if you're a fan of Millenium Kitchen's work, Pokémon, and catching bugs in Animal Crossing, then you should pay attention. This is all about being a kid in the summer, catching and collecting bugs all to build a team of battle bugs to take on friends and rivals.

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It's simple, charming, and apparently only takes around 2-4 hours to beat, so it really is the perfect game to play while lounging about in the shade.

Kabuto Park is coming to NINTENDO SWITCH 💙❤️ 🪲 Catch the cutest and strongest bugs ON SWITCH 🐞 Win the tiniest sumo fights ON SWITCH 🐝 Collect, upgrade and enjoy summer ON SWITCH It will release on May 28, for its anniversary! This makes me incredibly excited and happy 💗 — Doot 🪲🪷 Wishlist Milki Delivery 🐮🚲 (@dodoot.bsky.social) 2026-05-19T15:29:48.419Z

The game came out on Steam last year and sits at overwhelmingly positive with over 2,500 reviews praising the simple combat, the wholesome vibes, and colourful art style.

And, come on, you want to become the Summer Battle Battles champion and catch 'em all, right? So why not check out the trailer above and check out the game yourself next week.

What do you think of Kabuto Park? Will you be checking it out on Switch on 28th May? Let us know in the comments.