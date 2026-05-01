Final Fantasy XIV Online was finally announced for the Switch 2 last week, and if you want to experience this popular MMORPG with mouse and keyboard controls, you can!

Game director Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) confirmed this in a recent interview, and mentioned how the Switch 2 version will also include support for the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. And depending on what task you're tackling, you can mix-up your control style.

Naoki Yoshida: "You can use Joy-Con 2 for mouse control. However, I myself haven’t yet tried playing Savage raids with mouse controls… (laughs). I’m sure the QA (Quality Assurance) team will check the mouse controls, but since the Nintendo Switch 2 version can also be played with a controller, I think I’ll play it that way."

Yoshida further explains if you're dealing with "high-difficulty raids" or something more demanding, you could connect a mouse and keyboard to your Switch 2 dock. Or if you're crafting and gathering, you could swap to handheld mode.

Yoshi-P previously confirmed the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy XIV Online would be able to reach "30fps in a stable state". And during the announcement at Final Fantasy's Fan Festival last week, he mentioned how the title will require a separate subscription on Switch 2.