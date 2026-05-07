We're getting another 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition', folks. This time, the folks over at Imagineer at releasing Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on 16th July 2026.

Nintendo will be handling publishing duties internationally, though no pricing information has been released at this time. For those in Japan, the full game is priced at ¥7,678, while current owners on the Switch can nab an Upgrade Pass for ¥1,100.

New features include the ability to utilise the Switch 2 Camera to keep an eye on your own form on-screen while working out. You've also got 'Advanced Judgement' mode, which tracks exactly how fast and accurate your moves are, and 'Boost Up' mode, which accelerates BPM up to 200 as you play.

GameShare support is also included, while visuals are also said to be enhanced.

We awarded the original release for Switch a score of 7/10, praising the modes and range of workouts, but criticising the god-awful music. Here's what Chris Scullion had to say: