We're baffled that, somehow, Nintendo hasn't given us a proper Zelda dungeon maker. No, the Chamber Dungeon in Link's Awakening on Switch quite scratch the itch. So thank goodness for indie developers, huh?

Temple Maker 64 (spotted via Dexerto) is looking to fill that gap with a specific chunky N64 flair. Developed by Ki3 Games, a one-man studio with a passion for Zelda and developing 3D Zelda-likes, it's currently slated for release on Steam, but we had to report on this, because look at it; it's basically an Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask dungeon maker.

Using an intuitive 3D map editor, players can create their own devilish dungeons and then share them online for others to play.

You place down traps, monsters, and all sorts of objects where you please. And you can even include various sub-weapons — classics such as bows and bombs, but also more-unique items.

If you're not the creative type, however, you can just try out other people's creations, too. Looking at the way the main character moves, it looks like Ki3 has really nailed the N64 feel, not just the chunky look.

Ki3 has been running a playtest for the game over the past few weeks, and some creators are already going all-in on creating both realisting Zelda-like dungeons or crazy challenge maps:

I'm currently running a playtest for Temple Maker 64 And look, people have already published dungeons 👀 Let's try one out! ⚔️ #indiegames #zelda #nintendo64 — Ki3 Games | Temple Maker 64 Steam Page LIVE! 🗝️ (@ki3games.bsky.social) 2026-04-09T16:31:51.795Z

The developer has been working on the game for about a year and a half now, but they're also working on another 3D Zelda-like in Seed of Life. This game takes a more traditional route — except, you're a wolf accompanied by a bird and not a boy who can transform into a wolf.

There's no release date for Temple Maker 64 yet, and so far, it looks to only be coming to Steam. Perhaps we can pray for a Switch (2) version in the future?

We wish Ki3 the best of luck on the game — it looks fantastic so far!

What do you think of Temple Maker 64? Want to see it on Switch? Let us know in the comments.