Sanrio Games, a newly launched self-published game brand, has today announced Sanrio Party Land for the Switch 1 & 2.

This new party title, starring famous Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and many other Sanrio characters, will be launching at some point in fall 2026.

It's set in a town filled with Sanrio characters and will allow users to create their own avatar and then play minigames and board games together. No other information about this title has been revealed just yet, so when we find out more, we'll share an update.

Alongside this news, Sanrio Games has also announced its plan to release "around 10 titles" over the next three years, as a "new point of connection linking Sanrio's character IP with fans around the world". It hasn't shared any details about these games at this early stage (or the targeted platforms), so be on the lookout for more updates in the future.

This announcement follows the release of new Hello Kitty Island Adventure DLC last week. The same title also received a Switch 2 Edition in November last year. You can find out more about this existing release in our Switch 1 & 2 reviews here on Nintendo Life.