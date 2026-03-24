After the arrival of the Wheatflower Wonderland expansion last September, Sunblink and Sanrio have today revealed the next wave of Hello Kitty Island Adventure DLC: City Town.

The new content update will launch in just a few weeks on 16th April, promising over 30 hours of additional adventures with over 90 quests — damn, that's a lot. All this is thanks to the new City Town region, a fresh in-game area where you'll find cafés, shops, new Sanrio friends to meet and more.

Sanrio's U*SA*HA*NA takes centre stage in this one, though Sunblink has also teased another "mysterious cameo guest" to keep an eye out for in the expansion, too.

Here's a rundown of the DLC's key features and a handful of screenshots from Sunblink:

- New Bestie Alert - Cheerful and full of energy, U*SA*HA*NA can’t wait to show everyone around City Town, make new friends, and lend a hand renovating your very own cafe. Unlock 35 friendship levels with U*SA*HA*NA for a wealth of rewards and benefits.

- Vibrant New City - Step into City Town, a vibrant new region bursting with towering skylines, adorable critters, and delicious foods to discover. With 30+ hours of adventure and over 90 plus quests, there’s plenty to uncover both above (and beneath) the city!

- Imagination Cafe - Design and customize your very own Imagination Cafe! Whip up endless combinations of adorable treats like mochi, dango, and boba tea to delight your Sanrio friends.

- Seven New Shops - Help your Sanrio pals grow City Town with new establishments like a plushie boutique, blooming orchards and a fun-filled arcade.

- New Visitors - Keep an eye out for U*SA*HA*NA’s adorable friends Pannya-chan, Buppyu-kun, Wanwa-chan, Sora-kun and Nyako-chan. Prepare cozy apartments inside the Rainbow Tower to welcome them in style!

- And… keep an eye out for a mysterious cameo guest!

We had a great time with Hello Kitty Island Adventure last year, calling it "a fresh experience that is likely to subvert the expectations of any Animal Crossing expats looking for their next cosy fix" in our review. Here's hoping that this DLC has even more fun times on the horizon.