Although the rhythm roguelike Ratatan was cancelled for the Switch earlier this month, it's still arriving on the Switch 2 this July.

As part of this release, developer Ratata Arts has announced a physical version of the game will be available for $39.99 / £39.99 and pre-orders are now available at major retailers.

The good news is the Switch 2 release is "not using a Game Key Card" and will include the full game on the cartridge.

Ratatan will also be offering its digital version for $34.99 / £34.99 and a digital deluxe edition for $39.99 / £39.99. If you pre-order the digital version you'll receive the early purchase bonus legendary weapon "Spirit Sword Banbansord".

Here's a look at what the digital deluxe edition includes. Pre-orders for the digital versions have not gone live yet.

Ratatan, from the team behind the music and rhythm series Patapon, will launch for the Switch 2 on 16th July 2026.