If you've been wanting to try out the System Shock Remake and happen to have access to a Switch 2, Nightdive Studios has now released a demo on the eShop.

This follows an update for the title on Switch 1 and 2 last month, which included some massive performance improvements on both platforms and should make the experience much more enjoyable than was at launch.

As we mentioned in the previous post:

"Patch 2.1 has been applied across all available platforms to nuke any nasty bugs, but it's Nintendo's consoles that receive the most TLC. Performance has been stabilised, with Switch 1 now running at up to 900p when docked and 720p in handheld, both of which target 30fps.

"On the Switch 2, resolution is 1440p while docked and 1080p in handheld mode, with both now running at a consistent 60fps. We've quickly tested it out ourselves on Switch 2 in preparation for this article, and we can confirm that the frame rate is a massive improvement over the initial release in 2025."

So, now is a great time to jump back in, or you can give this game a go for the first time with the Switch 2 demo.

In some other news from Nightdive this week, the studio has also released a new patch for Killing Time: Resurrected, which comes loaded with new features and fixes for all platforms. It also includes original and enhanced 3DO levels.