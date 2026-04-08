Pokémon Champions has officially arrived on the Switch this week, and putting the teething issues aside for one moment, the battle title's first mystery gift event has now officially gone live.

This will allow you to add a Machamp to your party. This Pokémon comes equipped with the following moveset: "Dynamic Punch", "Stone Edge", "Ice Punch" and "Bullet Punch". And its ability is "No Guard".

To redeem this Fighting-type Pokémon, you'll need to input the following code: CHAMP10N (thanks, Serebii.net).

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube845k

To redeem this code, from the main menu, select the 'Submenu' icon, and from there, navigate to 'Mystery Gift' and input the code.

If it says it's already been redeemed, or you've exceeded the maximum limit of code inputs within a certain time frame, don't worry. Navigate back to the menu, and there should be a notification in your 'Mailbox'. If there is no notice, try restarting the game.

Access your 'Mailbox' once you've redeemed the code, and there should be a 'Special Campaign Gift' notice. Open it, and you'll be able to add Machamp to your party. You have until 31st August 2026 to redeem this Mystery Gift code.

In case you missed it, if you try out Pokémon Champions before 31st August 2026, you'll receive a Dragonite and 100 Quick Coupons as an early download bonus. You can find out more about the Mystery Gift distributions in our guide here on Nintendo Life.