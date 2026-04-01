Last year, as part of its 10th anniversary, physical distributor Limited Run Games announced a new partnership with Capcom.

This was followed with a bunch of physical announcements, and in an update, a physical Switch version of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has now been revealed. This follows pre-orders for the first Capcom Arcade Stadium going live earlier this year.

The second collection will also be available in five different covers. This includes the standard cover, Darkstalkers cover, Mega Man: The Power Fighters covers, Street Fighter Alpha cover and Super Puzzle Fighter II cover.

It's priced at $44.99 and pre-orders will open later this week on 3rd April 2026, with the product estimated to ship between 1st September 2026 and 31st October 2026.

Here's a reminder of the games included and you can find out more about this collection in our review here on Nintendo Life.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - Games List: