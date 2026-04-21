If you're anything like us, then BALL x PIT gobbled up a fair amount of your time last year with its super addictive Breakout-meets-roguelike gameplay. Well, it looks like Kenny Sun and Devolver Digital are back for more.

The team has revealed our first look at the upcoming 'Shadow Update', which is set to bounce onto Switch 1 and 2 next week on 27th April. And much like January's Regal Update, there's a lot to like about this one.

The headline addition is a pair of new playable characters, who each bring a unique skill to the table. There's The Tunneller, whose shots burrow through the edge of the screen before reemerging on the other side, and The Tiptoer, who can remain undetected by close-range enemies.

There are also a bunch of new balls, passives, and a new building to look forward to. Aside from the teaser trailer above, Devolver shared the following update rundown on Steam:

Ball X Pit 'The Shadow Update' (27th April 2026)

2 new characters

The Tunneller is a scrappy miner whose shots don’t stop at the edge; they wrap around the screen and come back in from the other side, making just about every angle fair game.

is a scrappy miner whose shots don’t stop at the edge; they wrap around the screen and come back in from the other side, making just about every angle fair game. The Tiptoer is a fragile but deadly ninja who stays undetected by enemies at close range at the cost of lower health and damage.

11 New Balls

Venom stacks up with each hit, slowing targets and chipping away at them until enough buildup finally locks them in place with paralysis.

stacks up with each hit, slowing targets and chipping away at them until enough buildup finally locks them in place with paralysis. Time leans into area control, dropping a timesnare that freezes enemies caught in its range.

leans into area control, dropping a timesnare that freezes enemies caught in its range. Erosion cuts straight through foes, with each hit shaving off a percentage of their current health, making it incredibly nasty against tougher targets.

cuts straight through foes, with each hit shaving off a percentage of their current health, making it incredibly nasty against tougher targets. Time Bomb adds a bit of delayed chaos, planting an explosive that goes off after a short wait.

adds a bit of delayed chaos, planting an explosive that goes off after a short wait. Timestop does exactly what it sounds like, freezing absolutely everything on the field for a few seconds before going on cooldown.

does exactly what it sounds like, freezing absolutely everything on the field for a few seconds before going on cooldown. Warp keeps things unpredictable, blinking to a random spot on the field upon every enemy hit while ramping up speed as it goes.

keeps things unpredictable, blinking to a random spot on the field upon every enemy hit while ramping up speed as it goes. Sniper shots cut straight through enemies but burn out the moment they hit a wall or loop back, trading longevity for a boosted critical chance that rewards precise enemy line ups.

shots cut straight through enemies but burn out the moment they hit a wall or loop back, trading longevity for a boosted critical chance that rewards precise enemy line ups. Heart Swallower gives each hit a certain chance to drain a bit of life and heal you for one while also weakening the target’s attack by a percentage, but remember each enemy can only be drained once.

Plus a few more that we won’t spoil just yet...



4 New Passives

Full Metal Rapier thrives on chaos with each ball scaling its damage based on how many baby balls and enemies are currently on the field.

thrives on chaos with each ball scaling its damage based on how many baby balls and enemies are currently on the field. Arrow of Fate flips defense into offense, making you immune to incoming projectiles and firing back a burst of baby balls whenever you’re hit.

flips defense into offense, making you immune to incoming projectiles and firing back a burst of baby balls whenever you’re hit. Argent Stopwatch plays with momentum, starting balls off at 150% damage before shaving off 30% with every bounce, so timing and positioning matter more than ever.

plays with momentum, starting balls off at 150% damage before shaving off 30% with every bounce, so timing and positioning matter more than ever. Sword Breaker keeps things steady but scalable, lowering base damage to 75% while quietly stacking an extra 1% for every enemy in play.

1 New Building