Argonaut Games has previously discussed the idea of revisiting its N64 title Buck Bumble, and it looks like it might actually be happening.

In an update on social media this week, the British-based developer has shared an image of Buck, backed by the game's theme song. Attached to this is a message, mentioning how the team will "not be taking further questions...at this time".

The same post goes on to mention:

"But stay tuned and BEE sure to follow us for forthcoming news and announcements! #BuckBumble"

This third-person shooter, published by Ubisoft, relased exclusively on the Nintendo 64 in 1998. As we've already noted, Buck Bumble takes place in the surrounding area of a then-futuristic London, where you play as a bee who has voluntarily been implanted with cyborg technology.

Argonaut Games, which was revived in 2024, previously released Croc: Legend Of The Gobbos on the eShop in April last year.