After years of feeling left out, it feels like London is being treated to a bit of Nintendo store recognition, of late. First, we had the Westfield pop-up at the end of last year, and now there's another surprise store in town, taking up floor space in an Argos, of all places.

Out of nowhere, the Tottenham Court Argos is now home to a bunch of physical Nintendo merch, covering everything from plushies to games, Switch 2 consoles to accessories. Heck, there are even a few items that you usually only see online — hey Alarmo, Talking Flower and amiibo!

Being the local lad that this writer is, we popped up to the store to see what it's all about. It's got to be said, we were impressed by just how much merch is on display, particularly since Argos stores are usually nothing more than a sea of screens (we miss you, catalogues).

Here's a quick look at what's on offer, because it's always good to go in with a list at these kinds of things:

Let's give a little shoutout to the lesser-represented Nintendo franchises, too. It may not be much, but it's always exciting to see Pikmin and Metroid on the shelf!

A store employee told us that the pop-up will be sticking around for a while yet, so be sure to swing by if you happen to find yourself in the capital and have a hankering for some Nintendo merch.