It's been a big week for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream news, hasn't it? Following our preview yesterday and a demo drop today, Nintendo has now released anm almost-eight-minute overview trailer for the Switch 1 exclusive.

The trailer showcases many of the game's main features, from creating your own Miis, to relationships, marriage, kids, and giving your Miis gifts such as new quirks, expressions, and items.

Making friends is super easy in Living the Dream, and you'll get some utterly bizarre conversations out of your island residents. Island decorations and customisation has also been greatly expanded on, as you can see up-top.

Plus, there's Palette House, a building where you can draw your very own creations and make them into food, pets, items, clothes, face paint... a lot, basically. Local wireless gameplay and sharing is also featured here, along with... aliens? Yeah, this all feels very normal for Tomodachi Life.

For a full rundown of the game, watch the trailer up-top and then check out our own "diary" of our first few days with the game.

We're just over three weeks from Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on Switch, and we're sure many of you are digging deep into that demo.

Let us know if you're excited to live the dream on 16th April in the comments.