Nintendo has already been quite active this week, rolling out a new Switch 2 firmware update and "Handheld Mode Boost" option, and adding to this it's now announced a new update for Splatoon 3.

According to Nintendo of America's official support page, this is scheduled to be released locally on 18th March 2026. It bumps the game up to Version 11.1.0 and includes balance adjustments to the game's matchmaking and multiplayer.

The development team has also shared some details about the next update to follow this, revealing it will focus on change to the balance of battles. For now, here are the full details about the latest update due out this week:

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Splatoon 3 - Version 11.1.0 (Releasing March 18, 2026)

All changes apply to both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Changes to Multiplayer

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details Splattershot Nova

Annaki Splattershot Nova Increased the speed of shots by approximately 25% without changing the flight distance. Flingza Roller

Foil Flingza Roller Adjusted the damage-falloff rate based on distance for vertical swings, allowing them to deal 50.0 damage/100 damage farther than they did before. Octobrush

Octobrush Nouveau

Cometz Octobrush

Orderbrush Replica Reduced the amount of ink consumed when swinging the brush by approximately 10%. Bamboozler 14 Mk I

Bamboozler 14 Mk II Increased movement speed while charging or firing by approximately 13%. Bloblobber

Bloblobber Deco Increased damage from 30.0 to 32.0. Douser Dualies FF

Custom Douser Dualies FF Reduced the time between doing a Dodge Roll and being able to take another action by approximately 1/30th of a second. Tenta Brella

Tenta Sorella Brella

Tenta Brella CRE-M Reduced the amount of ink consumed by launching the canopy by approximately 23%. Dynamo Roller

Gold Dynamo Roller

Starz Dynamo Roller Lessened the effect of the ink-consumption reduction when equipping the Ink Saver (Main) ability.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Ultra Stamp Decreased the radius of the 220.0 damage area of the explosion at the point of impact when throwing the stamp by approximately 10%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed. Weapon Before After Splattershot

Hero Shot Replica

Order Shot Replica 210 200 Sploosh-o-matic 180 190 Splash-o-matic 200 210 Luna Blaster Neo 180 190 Blaster 180 190 Custom Blaster 180 190 Rapid Blaster Pro Deco 190 200 Dynamo Roller 190 200 Inkbrush Nouveau 180 190 Heavy Splatling

Order Splatling Replica 200 210 Dapple Dualies 170 180 Splat Dualies

Order Dualie Replicas 190 200

Changes to X Battles

Changed the system for matchmaking so that, rather than having players with similar X Power at that time battle each other, now players whose final X Power will likely become similar after accumulating matches will be paired for battles.

Changed the systems for matchmaking and team division to make it less likely to result in skill disparity between teams, even in time zones or regions where there are not many players.

In the Tentatek Division, players with X Power less than 2000.0 and players with X Power of 2000.0 or higher may now be matched together.

Changed the matchmaking system to allow battles against more different weapons than before.

This update focuses on making changes to matchmaking and multiplayer balance.

For X Battles, we have changed the systems for matchmaking and team division.

First of all, rather than simply gathering players with similar X Powers at that point in time, we have made it so that it will instead gather players whose final X Power will likely become similar after accumulating matches.

With this change, extreme matches will be less likely, even immediately after the start of the season or immediately after finishing calculation.

Also, when matchmaking is taking a long time, it will gradually soften the criteria for determining a “similar level of ability,” but we have changed these criteria and the system for team division to ensure that the level of ability of players on both teams will be symmetrical, even in time zones and regions with fewer players.

Additionally, we have changed the pairing system for the weapons that players may battle against.

Up until now, weapons have been divided into several groups, and the system more frequently paired weapons belonging to the same group for battles.

We have changed this system to make it so that players more frequently battle with weapons of similar preferred ranges, regardless of group, in order to reduce the likelihood of a player’s weapon always being pitted against weapons with a longer (or shorter) preferred range.

As for multiplayer balance, we made changes based on the battle data from version 11.0.0.

Among the weapons that were upgraded in version 11.0.0 or were greatly affected by changes to the battle system, we made changes to slightly reduce the performance of some weapons that the battle data showed have become highly impactful.

For some of the weapons that did not receive much benefit from the battle-system changes, we have made changes to slightly raise their performance and make them easier to wield.

The next update will focus on changes to the balance of battles.

If you haven't already tried out Splatoon 3 on the Switch 2, it actually received some updates for this platform last year, enhancing the experience.