Jupiter Corporation has announced a new Picross entry to its growing lineup: Picross S Konami Antiques Edition. Launching on 30th April 2026 for the Switch eShop, the new game will introduce several classic Konami properties, including:
- GRADIUS series
- TwinBee series
- Castlevania series
- Ganbare Goemon series
- CONTRA series
Altogether, Konami Antiques will feature representation of more than 80 titles from the aforementioned series. Priced at $17.99 / €17,99 / £16.19, that's pretty good value in our eyes. A free demo will also be made available from 16th April 2026, so we'd encourage you to give it a shot if you've never experience Picross before.
The Picross games have featured crossovers from all sorts of franchises, including Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, Doraemon, Sanrio, Story of Seasons, and more. Add Konami to your quiver now, Jupiter.
What do you make of this new upcoming Picross entry? Let us know with a comment in the usual spot.
Comments 6
I enjoyed the Sega picross and even fully completed it. Whenever I next feel like playing Picross, I suppose it'll be this one then, since I love retro Konami stuff.
I enjoy how there are now so many Picrosses based on retro games, it's more interesting to nerds like me than the vanilla ones haha.
Fun! And mouse mode! I wonder if the music player is just a standalone mode or if you can listen to the tracks while you solve the puzzles. Or maybe certain tracks play for their respective boards?
this is a tough sell since konami technically already made a konami picross on mobile devices that was free. i think the only thing that was paid was getting rid of ads, but the ads were just konami ads, nothing else and i don't even think they were video ads.
Antiques?!
Is that the name for Konami's line of classic games, much like Namco and the Namco Legendary line?
I'm not really much into Konami, but I'm hopeful there are puzzles based on Antarctic Adventure. More nonograms are never a bad thing for me.
However, a little correction to the story.
Yes, there's a nonograms game based on Story of Seasons, but no, it's not Picross-branded and Jupiter wasn't involved in that one.
Why are they trying to make us feel so old!?
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