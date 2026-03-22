Jupiter Corporation has announced a new Picross entry to its growing lineup: Picross S Konami Antiques Edition. Launching on 30th April 2026 for the Switch eShop, the new game will introduce several classic Konami properties, including:

- GRADIUS series

- TwinBee series

- Castlevania series

- Ganbare Goemon series

- CONTRA series

Altogether, Konami Antiques will feature representation of more than 80 titles from the aforementioned series. Priced at $17.99 / €17,99 / £16.19, that's pretty good value in our eyes. A free demo will also be made available from 16th April 2026, so we'd encourage you to give it a shot if you've never experience Picross before.

The Picross games have featured crossovers from all sorts of franchises, including Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, Doraemon, Sanrio, Story of Seasons, and more. Add Konami to your quiver now, Jupiter.

What do you make of this new upcoming Picross entry? Let us know with a comment in the usual spot.