The latest Nintendo Download update for North America arrived yesterday, and it's brought new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch (2) eShop - Highlights

MLB The Show 26 (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 13th Mar, $59.99) - Compete and leave your mark in MLB The Show 26. Discover new Road to The Show mechanics, deeper Franchise experiences, enhanced customization options and true-to-life on-field action. Compete in the officially licensed Men’s NCAA College World Series, rising from a promising high school talent to one of the all-time MLB greats immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

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Deadzone: Rogue (Prophecy Games, 17th Mar, $19.99) - Step into a forsaken space station in this fast-paced roguelike shooter where every run is a heated fight for survival. Battle through shifting, procedurally generated corridors overrun with biomechanical creatures solo or with friends online1. Scavenge and combine experimental weaponry to grow stronger and evolve with every encounter. Harness powerful gear, wield the elements in high intensity combat and push deeper into the station’s heart to uncover secrets. Plus, use Joy-Con 2 mouse controls for smooth loot and shoot action! Fight, revive, adapt and carve your own path through the void – can you survive long enough to conquer the Deadzone?

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NIPPON COLUMBIA, 19th Mar, $39.99) - BANG! BANG! BANDITS, the party-style gun shooting game that the whole family can enjoy, is now available as the Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition! Set in a bright and pop world with simple controls anyone can master, this title has been further powered up by the performance of the Nintendo Switch 2. With new support for GameShare, you can now easily play together not only with those nearby but also with people far away. Furthermore, the visuals have evolved to be even more beautiful and vivid! Enjoy an even more thrilling gameplay experience on a high-impact screen with silky-smooth motion.

Cozy Grove – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, 12th Mar, $14.99) - Welcome to Cozy Grove, a life-sim game about camping on a haunted, ever-changing island. As a Spirit Scout, you'll wander the island's forest each day, finding new hidden secrets and helping soothe the local ghosts. With a little time and a lot of crafting, you'll bring color and joy back to Cozy Grove! Cozy Grove is synced to real world time, and provides 30-60 minutes of new quest content each day. After that, you can fish, craft and decorate to your heart's content!

Dread Delusion (Dread XP, 17th Mar, $19.99) - Carve your own path through the flying continents of a shattered land. Explore floating islands under a strange sky in a hand-crafted open world. The world is broken. Its surface seethes with an undead curse, while humanity clings to flying continents in the sky. From mushroom forests to undead mausoleums, strange places and people await you. But will you find a way to heal this world - or seek power and profit for yourself? Dangers lurk at every turn, but fighting is never the only option. Uncover a rich, interactive narrative through the game's quests, or pick a direction and explore by yourself. Carve your own path. Towns offer a needed respite for a weary traveller to sleep through the night, trade goods, accept quests and speak with the locals. A keen mind or charming wit can prove just as useful as a sword; and your decisions will shape how the story unfolds.

Switch eShop - New Releases

All Motors Racing Simulator (Pix Arts, 20th Mar, $15.99) - Experience the ultimate racing challenge across every terrain and weather condition imaginable. From sun-drenched circuits to snow-covered mountain passes and rain-slicked city streets, test your skills behind the wheel of 37 meticulously crafted vehicles.

Ariana and the Elder Codex (Idea Factory, 24th Mar, $29.99) - About Ariana and the Elder Codex The Librarian Ariana's mission is to repair the Seven Hero Codices, which have been altered. Due to the terrible damages, magic has vanished from the world. By utilizing special Librarian magic that allows her to enter Codices, Ariana seeks to mend the books to bring back magic. Can Ariana safely repair each tome and unravel the mysteries hidden within the Library?

Aroma Love Ready! (Wise Games, 19th Mar, $7.99) - You run your own perfume store as the owner of a perfume store. A sudden accident has involved you in the investigation of your own resurrection from the dead. The truth gradually emerges with three employees - a love affair about perfume. Harvest the memories of your own heartbeat in the game!

Battle Puzzle 2048 – Maidens of Steel (EpiXR, 19th Mar, $2.99) - Battle Puzzle 2048 – Maidens of Steel brings a fierce twist to the classic 2048 puzzle game! Slide tiles to combine matching numbers, unleash devastating combos, and clash with a striking lineup of anime warriors and heavily armored battle maidens. Each opponent has her own tactical skillset—some block tiles, others absorb attacks, while a few unleash chaotic battlefield effects.

Blastoids (GS2 Games, 19th Mar, $4.99) - Team up or go solo, unleash powerful upgrades, and conquer unique modes like Paint, Minefield, and Invisibility as you clear every foe and push to the next level. This is a fast-paced couch co-op action game for 1 to 4 players, built for old-school living room fun. Play solo or with friends, clear enemy-packed stages, and experiment with wild power-ups and game modes that keep every match fresh. Battle through 30 different stages, each filled with enemies to wipe out before you can advance. Treasure chests scattered around the arena grant new abilities—boost your speed, increase your power, or even slip straight through walls to outsmart your opponents.

Castle Tycoon Simulator (Downmeadowstreet, 20th Mar, $4.99) - Build your legacy from the ground up! In Castle Factory Tycoon, you aren’t just a king—you’re an industrial mastermind. Transform a small plot of land into a sprawling, impenetrable fortress by mastering the art of the forge.

COIN PIT (RoVi Ninen, 14th Mar, $2.99) - COIN PIT is a brutal rogue-lite descent into debt, luck, and self-inflicted ruin — where every spin tightens the chains. Locked inside a rusted iron chamber you built with your own greed, you face a trembling slot machine and a merciless ATM demanding payment after every round. Spin the reels to scrape together your last coins, twist charms and trophies into devastating combinations, and bend the rules in your favor. Break the system, survive another turn, and search for a way out before the pit swallows you whole.

Cowboy Kart (Cascadia Games, 20th Mar, $9.99) - Giddyup and get ready for some cowboy kart racing, ya’ll! It’s old school racing I the old west. Hurl horseshoes, drop cow-pies, and toss some TNT in this wily and wild game from another era. Supports up to 4 players split-screen.

Crabwave (Afil Games, 19th Mar, $3.49) - Catch the wave of tranquility in Crabwave, a relaxing puzzle where a stylish crab surfs across islands, bringing life wherever he goes. Connect water streams, plan the perfect route, and plant coconuts to transform beaches, reefs, and mangroves into vibrant paradises.

Cup Heroes: Champion’s Starter Pack (QubicGames, 14th Mar) - Step into the whimsical world of Cup Heroes, where everyday cups turn into mighty heroes on an epic quest to save their beloved Queen! How to Play: - Control Your Heroes: Navigate your heroes through various obstacles and puzzles. - Save the Queen: Your ultimate goal is to rescue the Queen who has been captured by evil forces. - Unlock and Upgrade Characters: Collect coins and gems to unlock a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities. Upgrade their skills to make them even more powerful and adaptable to different challenges.

Cyanotype Daydream (Laplacian, 12th Mar, $27.99)- This is a pure love story between a young man and a girl who gave everything to the world. Three separate stories begin at random, ultimately converging into a single narrative. We embraced the strengths of the visual novel format to create a maddeningly intense tale of pure love that lingers long after the final line.

Defending Camelot (eastasiasoft, 18th Mar, $7.99) - Defending Camelot is a tower defense RPG where you’ll take the role of King Arthur and strategically deploy your troops to fend off waves of menacing fiends. Choose from cards representing each unit type, placing archers and warriors of various classes on the battlefield to meet the threat head-on, while farmers and other support units earn coins to purchase more units or deploy magic to strengthen units’ defenses.

Enter the Dodgeball (Affility, 19th Mar, $2.22) - The ball is coming. Scared of getting hit? Now is the time to be brave. Don’t look away. Bend both elbows and catch it in front of your chest! Amazing. Yes, you can do it. You did it. You really did!

Escape from DUCKNESS (globalgamestudio, 19th Mar, $3.99) - A hardcore tactical extraction shooter where survival is everything. Enter a dangerous warzone inspired by intense extraction-based FPS gameplay. In Escape From DUCKNESS, every raid is high risk and high reward. Fight armed enemies, secure valuable loot, and extract before you lose it all. This is not an arcade shooter. This is tactical survival. Plan your loadout carefully. Choose the right weapons, armor, and equipment for each mission. Every bullet matters. Every sound can reveal your position. Smart movement, positioning, and timing are the keys to survival.

Flight? Youth! (Infinity Loop, 14th Mar, $2.50) - Overview "Flying? Youth! " is a story-driven visual novel. Follow the protagonist and experience a unique story with the heroine, Lee Nayoun. The game features both a Happy Ending and a Bad Ending — try to discover them all! Story No one wants to be friends with me — probably because of my intimidating look. One day, a girl with a cat-shaped hairpin asks for help saving a stray cat. And then. . . she says something completely unexpected: “I want to fly in the sky! Please help me! ” Huh? Flying? Like in a hot air balloon? ! No, seriously—stop chasing me! ! ! A bubbly, balloon-like romantic comedy about a couple of free-spirited “flying teens”!

Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron (GS2 Games, 17th Mar, $19.99) - Accept hair-raising missions to destroy enemy bases while avoiding getting shot down by the hail of bullets! Choose over 30 different aircraft and fly dozens of missions to knock down enemy Zeppelins and observation balloons while dodging enemy aircraft! Go on reconnaissance missions to photograph enemy movements and bring back accurate pictures for your bombers.

Ghost Master: Resurrection (Mechano Story Studio, 14th Oct, $29.99) - The classic Ghost Master returns from the depths of the underworld, resurrected in a glorious rebirth of terror and intrigue. This faithful remake of the beloved original brings back the essence of the classic, now infused with stunning new graphics, a powerful new engine, and refined mechanics that will leave you screaming for more.

HestiaFort (SmileForeverStudio, 19th Mar, $2.70) - Shuri, the people of the sky, became a messenger of the golden dragon of the king of the sky and headed for HestiaFort. In HestiaFort, there is a Red Bird. Together with Shuri, run through HestiaFort to meet the Red Bird. In this game, you will avoid the red ball and aim for the blue circle. Run and fly through stages to reach the goal.

Kuky Adventure (Brainium Games, 19th Mar, $4.99) - Help Kuky, a curious character who gets lost in the Candy World and must travel through colorful environments to find the way back home. Along the journey, collect candies and face strange sugar-made enemies such as marshmallows, cookies, and other living, dangerous sweets.

M.A.D. Cows (Cascadia Games, 13th Mar, $3.49) - Militant. Armed. Domestic. Cows! For centuries, the aliens mutilated cattle with little to no consequence. Finally, the cows had enough. They organized. They trained. Now they are ready. . . for their revenge! M. A. D. Cows is an exciting, retro, action platform game. Mow down aliens. Buy better guns. Rescue cows, dogs, raccoons, and more.

Machine Gun Fury (ESDigital Games, 20th Mar, $5.39) - On a bold and potentially dangerous mission to revive the classic Arcade military shooter. Fully loaded with addictive top-down and side-scrolling run-and-gun gameplay, pixel-perfect 2D graphics, explosive SID soundtrack and massive destruction! Fight on foot and in heavily armed vehicles. Do you miss the days of the Arcade military shooter? Single-handedly blasting your way through entire armies of enemy soldiers, rescuing good guys, and blowing lots of stuff up! ! Relying on just your reactions, your fast trigger finger and a limited grenade supply. Do you pine for the golden age of run-and-gun shooters? If the answer is yes, Machine Gun Fury is here!

Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles (TT, 19th Mar, $6.99) - Master Detective: Mystery Deduction — A Thrilling Suspense Case-Solving Mystery Game is a detective game where you tap on “suspicious spots” in illustrations based on the given clues to solve each case. Testimonies from victims, scattered evidence, suspicious behavior... Can you see through it all?

Minima (Upscale Studio, 13th Mar, $6.99) - Meet Ian, an 11-year-old dreamer whose imagination brings his room to life. Minima invites you to experience an interactive story told through light, sound, and discovery. Explore a world of childhood memories, gaze through Ian’s telescope, peek into his glowing tent, and discover the simple magic hidden in everyday things. Its warm colors and handcrafted design take you on a peaceful, nostalgic journey through a child’s eyes.

Mistfall Ruins (Downmeadowstreet, 21st Mar, $4.99) - Enter Mistfall Ruins, an enchanted forest where ancient stone structures rise through drifting mist. Wander through glowing woods, winding paths, and forgotten clearings as you explore the glorious Ruins of Mistfall. Each ruin tells a story of a lost age, hidden deep within the forest. Discover different regions, uncover secrets, and seek out every ruin scattered across the land. Mistfall Ruins is all about exploration, atmosphere, and wonder — rewarding curiosity and careful discovery.

Moonlight in Garland (Violet LeBeaux, 23rd Mar, $14.99) - Move to a new* apartment in the bustling city of Garland! Make friends, find work, and decorate your new home. Work with your neighbours and the city council to improve your local community while you settle in to city life. Welcome to Garland, you're gonna love it here!** *Apartment quality may vary... **Loving it not guaranteed.

Moto Rush Reborn (Baltoro Games, 20th Mar, $9.99) - Rip through retro-futuristic Tokyo highways in a demonic pursuit of speed and power! Lane split through heavy traffic and dominate tracks filled with obstacles on an action-packed mission to overcome possession. Uncover the truth behind your curse through scattered collectible manga pages. Are you fast enough to outrun your demons?

Mr. Stackman (Soroka Games, 14th Mar, $1.99) - Mr. Stackman is a simple arcade survival game where blocks keep falling from above. Move your character, stack the blocks, and try not to get crushed. Build your way up, stay in safe spots, and survive as long as you can while the game gets faster and harder. Easy to understand and quick to play, Mr. Stackman is perfect for short sessions and high-score challenges.

NO-SKIN (Feardemic, 19th Mar, $6.29) - NO-SKIN is a horror roguelike with experimental artstyle and storytelling, strategic gameplay and deep mysteries. Face the horrors that the house hides behind every corner and discover who the No-Skin Man truly is.

OUTBREAK FALL: BIOHAZARD (Eclipse Interactive, 19th Mar, $4.79) - Civilization has collapsed. The infection is out of control. In OUTBREAK FALL: BIOHAZARD, you become a heavily armed survivor fighting to endure a city consumed by chaos. This fast-paced first-person shooter throws you into a ruined urban battlefield filled with aggressive infected creatures and constant danger. Explore devastated streets, abandoned buildings, and burning districts as you search for resources and battle relentless enemies. Armed with modern and futuristic weapons, you must rely on precision, awareness, and fast reactions to survive. The infected are unpredictable, relentless, and always advancing. Every encounter pushes your combat skills to the limit.

Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate (eastasiasoft, 24th Mar) - Within these walls, your fate rests in the hands of luck. Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate is a survival shooter where you’ll have to surround yourself with the most powerful weapons you can find in order to fend off relentless waves of enemy monsters! But as you will soon discover, in this arena your luck increases with each failed attempt, and your determination will ultimately be rewarded! Enter a dark arena where everything is out to kill you.

Pie Pie Cafeteria (Afil Games, 20th Mar, $3.49) - Welcome to Pie Pie Cafeteria, an irresistible puzzle where round little desserts meet, collide, and transform into increasingly delicious treats. Inspired by the Suika style, dive into a charming café where combining identical sweets is the key to fulfilling orders, earning extra time, and keeping everything under control before the mess overflows.

Quick Brain: Number Hunt (TT, 19th Mar, $6.99) - “Where’s ◯?” is a brain-training game where you search for the target number hidden among a screen full of colorful digits. The rule is simple: find the specified number—that’s it! Ignore distracting sizes, colors, and layouts, and rely on your focus and observation skills to lock onto the correct answer.

RUBATO (Headcannon, 20th Mar, $19.99) - RUBATO, an experimental, 2D physics-based take on the collect-a-thon genre! The year is 12,012. Multiquadrillionaire monopoly "GSSAI CO." has been in power of the universe for centuries after a world-ending bioweapon was unleashed onto the masses. And now? The solar system has been destroyed by unknown celestial forces. A weapons development program run by the Earth subsidiary of "GSSAI CO." is fast progressing. And the world's denizens are disappearing. That is until one man screws up a game of pool.

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers (Clear River Games, 19th Mar, $20.69) - Completely overhauled for modern audiences, RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers delivers non-stop beat-em-up action for one or two players. Take control of heroes Rick Norton and Douglas Bild as they band together with an expanded roster of four additional characters, battle to discover the hidden plans of the deadly Zeekus virus and attempt to discover the evil genius’s master plan. Once dormant, the Rushing Beat franchise reawakens with RUSHING BEAT X, insisting that beat ’em-ups still have new tricks to offer modern gaming audiences. This latest instalment contains a host of new moves, new weapons and new allies. Gamers traverse stunning locations, spanning shopping malls, slums, subways and research facilities battling to uncover the truth and once again save the city from certain doom.

Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior (Testagamercreations, 20th Mar, $3.99) - Step into the role of Takashi Hayato, a samurai turned ronin after the murder of his lord. Set in feudal Japan during the Sengoku era, the game follows a journey of revenge, honor, and difficult choices. Master skill-based katana combat with light and heavy attacks, blocks, parries, counterattacks, and executions. Use stealth to strike from the shadows or face enemies head-on in intense duels. Archery supports combat, offering tactical options in battle. Progress through story-driven levels set in villages, temples, mountain paths, and enemy strongholds. Your actions shape the Honor Karma System — follow the Path of Honor to gain survivability, or the Path of Blood to embrace raw power. Karma influences gameplay bonuses and determines the final ending.

Shop Farm Tycoon (ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES, 20th Mar, $3.99) - Welcome to Shop Farm Tycoon, a relaxing and addictive business simulation where your goal is to build the most successful village shop! Start with a small countryside store and transform it into a thriving local market. Grow fresh crops on your farm, craft useful products, and stock your shelves with goods that villagers love. Harvest ingredients, manage your inventory, and serve customers quickly to keep them happy. The better your service, the more your shop will grow! Expand your store, unlock new products, upgrade your equipment, and decorate your shop to create the perfect village marketplace.

Spot the Spy Guy (Trefl S.A, 20th Mar, $3.49) - Spy Guy is a brilliant detective who travels around the world looking for hidden clues. This time, he needs your help to find identical pairs! Can you help him?

Unusual Friends Bundle (Ratalaika Games, 20th Mar, $11.99) - Cat Souls: In Cat Souls, you will be playing as Ruby, an energetic cat with a strange ability. Like all cats, Ruby has more than one life, but not all of them can use their past souls as a platform. Ruby and her friend went on an adventure and successfully found the mythical Hourglass of time! Sadly the end of that adventure is the beginning of a new one. Enemies appeared out of nowhere, and our protagonists tried to run but… only Ruby managed to escape. But she still has 7 lives!

Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei (ENTERGRAM, 19th Mar, $34.99) - After returning from Tokyo to the island where he once lived, Yu Kirishima, the protagonist, reunites with his childhood friend, Sekai Minase. Sekai, who had once dreamed of becoming an idol, now seems to have lost her sparkle and is on the verge of giving up on that dream. Wanting to see her smile again, Yu makes a proposal...

Wonders Puzzle (Pix Arts, 20th Mar, $5.99) - Slide puzzle pieces across the board, connect them together, and watch charming images come to life — one satisfying move at a time. Easy to pick up, surprisingly hard to put down. 150 levels take you from breezy warm-ups to genuinely tricky configurations that demand sharp thinking and sharper planning.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: MLB The Show 26 Deadzone: Rogue BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Cozy Grove - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Dread Delusion All Motors Racing Simulator Ariana and the Elder Codex Aroma Love Ready! Battle Puzzle 2048 - Maidens of Steel Blastoids Castle Tycoon Simulator Coin Pit Cowboy Kart Crabwave Cup Heroes: Champion's Starter Pack Cyanotype Daydream Defending Camelot Enter the Dodgeball Escape From DUCKNESS Flight? Youth! Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron Ghost Master: Resurrection HestiaFort Kuky Adventure M.A.D. Cows Machine Gun Fury Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles Minima Mistfall Ruins Moonlight in Garland Moto Rush Reborn Mr. Stackman No-skin Outbreak Fall: Biohazard Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate Pie Pie Cafeteria Quick Brain: Number Hunt Rubato RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior Shop Farm Tycoon Spot the Spy Guy Unusual Friends Bundle Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei Wonders Puzzle Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (25 votes) MLB The Show 26 4 % Deadzone: Rogue 4 % BANG! BANG! BANDITS Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Cozy Grove - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 8 % Dread Delusion 8 % All Motors Racing Simulator 0% Ariana and the Elder Codex 8 % Aroma Love Ready! 0% Battle Puzzle 2048 - Maidens of Steel 4 % Blastoids 0% Castle Tycoon Simulator 0% Coin Pit 0% Cowboy Kart 0% Crabwave 0% Cup Heroes: Champion's Starter Pack 0% Cyanotype Daydream 0% Defending Camelot 0% Enter the Dodgeball 0% Escape From DUCKNESS 0% Flight? Youth! 0% Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron 0% Ghost Master: Resurrection 4 % HestiaFort 4 % Kuky Adventure 0% M.A.D. Cows 0% Machine Gun Fury 4 % Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzles 0% Minima 0% Mistfall Ruins 0% Moonlight in Garland 0% Moto Rush Reborn 0% Mr. Stackman 0% No-skin 0% Outbreak Fall: Biohazard 0% Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate 0% Pie Pie Cafeteria 0% Quick Brain: Number Hunt 0% Rubato 8 % RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers 0% Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior 0% Shop Farm Tycoon 0% Spot the Spy Guy 0% Unusual Friends Bundle 0% Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei 0% Wonders Puzzle 0% Nothing for me this week 44 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot or tepid picks...