Looking for another gorgeous tome to stick on your shelf or coffee table, and happen to be a big Pokémon fan? Then the Pokémon Deluxe Character Guide should be on your radar.

Announced by The Pokémon Company today, this beautiful-looking 336-page book releases on 25th August 2026 and is stuffed full of artwork, history, and more on the Pokémon franchise's illustrious 30 year history.

Featuring a foreword from TPC president Tsunekazu Ishihara, you'll find pages on everything from the video games, the anime, the Trading Card Game, and more. It's a comprehensive rundown of everything and includes all 1,025 Pocket Monsters from Kanto to Paldea.

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The standard edition will cost $59.99, while a stunning special edition is also up for a much-heftier $199.99, but it comes with a deluxe box, an exclusive TCG playmat, collectible animated prints, and a certificate of authenticity.

A little pricey, then, but the book itself looks pretty lovely. Here are a few select shots:

This isn't the only official Pokémon book we're getting this summer, either. Pokécology: An Illustrated Guide to Pokémon Ecology is getting an official English release on 14th July 2026. It's at a much-cheaper price of $14.99 (paperback) and is also available to pre-order.