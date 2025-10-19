The Football Manager series has signed a "multi-year partnership" with the global football governing body FIFA.

This deal will bring official licenses from FIFA's competitions to the long-running football management series by Sports Interactive. This will include the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the USA next year.

Branded and titled FIFA competitions will officially begin in FM26, with not only the World Cup, but also the Women's World Cup and the Club World Cup.

"We can reveal that for the FIFA World Cup 26 - the 23rd and largest edition in tournament history - the official kits of all 48 teams will be included in FM26 when they’re available alongside broadcast graphics and tournament branding."

Additionally, this license coincides with the inclusion of a "playable, revamped international Management module" in a content update next year for FM26 and FM26 Touch ahead of the World Cup. FM26 Touch debuts digitally for Nintendo Switch on 4th December 2026.

This announcement follows the cancellation of Football Manager 25 earlier this year. FIFA and EA also previously ended a long-term partnership.