NIS America has announced that it's bringing Nippon Ichi's Honogurashi no Niwa to the West this fall on both Switch 1 and 2, under the name Village in the Shade.

It's a bit of a pivot for Nippon Ichi, who fans most associate with the Disgaea and Phantom Brave games, but Village in the Shade looks pretty adorable. And if you think you've seen this before, well, you have, as the game was revealed during a Japanese Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase back in July 2025.

Billing itself as a "spooky farming sim" and using gorgeous hand-painted visuals, Village of the Shade sees you tending to a farm in the beautiful Japanese mountain village full of secrets.

But while you can spend your days looking after crops and relaxing by the brook, there are a few rules you need to be aware of: "don't talk to strangers, don't leave the village, and, whatever you do, don't go out at night."

Here's a rundown of the game from its press release, along with a handful of screenshots:

Features: - Unsettle Down: Make your new home feel like home! Buy furniture in town to decorate your house, then craft fences and other items with the resources you've gathered around your farm. - Festivals and Fun: Experience traditional Japanese festivals and activities, like the summer festival and cherry-blossom viewing. Get closer to your neighbors as you enjoy laid-back living. - Secrets Aren't Meant to be Shared: Discover the truth about Kagatsu at your own risk, or follow the rules and keep from seeing a part of the village you don't want to.

In traditional NIS America fashion, the game will be getting a fancy Limited Edition release on the NIS Online Store for both Nintendo platforms. The Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card, as with previous NIS releases.

If you choose to splurge at $89.99 (or your regional equivalent, plus shipping), you'll be getting the game, a Collector's Box, an artbook, a soundtrack, a sticker sheet, five enamel pins, and an acrylic stand.

It's a busy year for the farm sim genre, and Village of the Shade joins indie titles Neverway and Grave Seasons in putting a spooky twist on the formula for 2026. We're excited to see how they all sprout!

What do you make of Village in the Shade? Ready to uncover some spooky mountain secrets? Share your thoughts in the comments below.