Apart from a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom's new IP Pragmata also made an appearance at PlayStation's 'State of Play' this week.

The brand new trailer titled 'World View' gives us another glimpse at a recreation of New York, and also adds some backstory about the game's protagonist Hugh. This trailer ends on a bit of a shocking note, with Hugh and his android companion Diana being chased by an enemy threat.

"Hugh and Diana as they traverse a 3D printed Times Square-like area, dominated by massive structures. What mysteries await them in this twisted lunar cityscape?"

If you haven't already tried it out, there's a demo for Pragmata on the Switch 2 eShop that you can download right now. Capcom also announced earlier this week that this same demo has now reached one million "combined" downloads across all platforms.

This new hacking and shooting game will arrive on the Switch 2 on 24th April 2026. Will you be picking it up on release? Have you tried out the demo yet? Let us know in the comments.