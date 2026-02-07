Pokémon is celebrating 30 years this year, and as part of this, trainers around the globe can expect all sorts of exciting (and surprising) announcements.

Ahead of the annual event Pokémon Day, taking place later this month on 27th February 2026, Stern Pinball has announced it will be stepping into the battle arena with its very own themed pinball cabinet. And yes, we're referring to an actual pinball cabinet here (not a video game).

The price of admission? Well, according to the official landing page, it'll be available in three varieties and is "coming soon". The Pro model starts at $6,999, the premium model is $9,699 and the "highly collectible Limited Edition model" is going for $12,999. This particular model is also limited to 750 units "globally".

If you want future updates about this cabinet and when exactly it drops, you can sign up for email updates on the official website. And if you're ready to purchase or happen to be a business owner (or just want to enquire about one), you can also fill out a form for that.

It's worth noting that the prices for this Pokémon cabinet are in line with the current offerings on Stern's website, which include cabinets based on series such as Star Wars, X-Men, and Jurassic Park.