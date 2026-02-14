As part of Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations, Stern Pinball has now officially revealed its new Pokémon pinball machine.

It's available right now in "pro", "premium" and "limited edition" models. The limited edition is "limited" to 750 units globally, and prices range between $6,999 - $12,999, depending on the model. If you're interested, or happen to be a business owner, you can contact Stern on its website to find out about the availability of these machines and more details.

This machine promises to take trainers on an "unforgettable journey" across four distinct habitats as they battle their way through rival trainers and Team Rocket. It also integrates video clips from the original animated series, including the official theme song.

The game begins with the player entering a random biome: forest, water, mountain, or desert. By hitting the ball at the proper targets on the board, you’ll discover, catch, and train new Pokémon partners. Occasionally, you’ll encounter the troublesome Team Rocket, and you’ll need to prevent them from capturing Pokémon during a frantic multiball sequence.

Once you’ve scored enough points and completed specific activities in a biome, you’ll be able to take on a Gym Battle against a rival party of Pokémon. Complete all the biomes’ Gym Battles, and you’ll enter the Pokémon Arena. There’s even an opportunity to face off against Team Rocket’s boss, Giovanni, but only the most skilled pinball wizards are likely to make it that far.

The premium and limited edition versions of the machine also feature an interactive electromagnet that "adds chaos" to the battle arena.

As part of the whole experience, trainers can use Stern's app to document the Pokémon they catch. Here's a bit about this: