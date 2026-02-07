Mario Tennis Fever launches for the Switch 2 next week, and if you want to try out the game before it's released and happen to be located in North America, there's now a free in-store demo.

It's available at select Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart Stores in the US. And in Canada, you can take to the court at Best Buy and Walmart.

Nintendo's in-store Switch 2 kiosks have also offered demos for games such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Unfortunately, there's no mention of this latest first-party demo being made available on the eShop (at least yet), but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Although we didn't share a full preview of this title, Nintendo Life staff writer Ollie Reynolds recently went hands on with the new entry, and thinks Mario Tennis fans will be "absolutely thrilled" with the new title. We've also done a previews round up if you would like to find out more about this new game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

In some related news, earlier this week, Nintendo announced it would be hosting special launch events for Mario Tennis Fever at its stores in New York and San Francisco. These events will feature the game demo, photo ops, a gift alongside the purchase of the title and more.