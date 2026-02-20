Nintendo has this week surprised Xenoblade fans with a Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. There is also a paid upgrade for existing owners.
To celebrate the Switch 2 version, Nintendo is bringing back the game's icons for Switch Online members. Yes, in case you missed them the first time, there are four waves over four weeks, and the first wave is now officially live. As usual, they'll cost 10 Platinum Points each, and background and borders are priced at 5 Platinum Points each.
ICYMI! Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChroniclesX: Definitive Edition, available until 3/19 at 6pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline
If you haven't already pulled the trigger on the Switch 2 upgrade for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, it will cost you £4.19 / $4.99. Or you can get the Switch 2 Edition for £54.99 / $64.99. Whatever you choose, expect 4K and up to 60fps in docked, and 1080p and up to 60fps in handheld. A physical release has also been confirmed and is launching in April.
Here's what we had to say about the Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition in our hands on:
"This is the smallest paid Switch 2 Edition yet from Nintendo, providing only a resolution bump (1080p handheld, 4K docked) and performance boost (a steady 60fps both handheld and docked). But it's hard not to be impressed when you see Monolith Soft's vision be fully realised on-screen. It's amazing we've never had a Xenoblade game at 60fps before this, and it's a real showcase of just how much more beautiful and smooth these worlds can look."