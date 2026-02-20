Nintendo has this week surprised Xenoblade fans with a Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. There is also a paid upgrade for existing owners.

To celebrate the Switch 2 version, Nintendo has also revived the game's themed icons for Switch Online members. Yes, in case you missed it, there are four waves over four weeks, and the first wave is now officially live. As usual, they'll cost 10 Platinum Points each, and background and borders are priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

ICYMI! Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChroniclesX: Definitive Edition, available until 3/19 at 6pm PT. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline

If you haven't already pulled the trigger on the Switch 2 upgrade for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, it will cost you £4.19 / $4.99. Or you can get the Switch 2 Edition for £54.99 / $64.99. A physical release has also been confirmed and is arriving in April. Whatever you choose, expect 4K and up to 60fps in docked, and 1080p and up to 60fps in handheld.

Here's what we had to say about the Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition in our hands on: