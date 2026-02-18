We really liked Goodnight Universe, Nice Dream's follow-up to GoodbyeWorld's award-winning Before Your Eyes. But for the Switch 2 version, there was one big thing absent that players on Steam had — camera support. Eye-tracking and facial recognition is a big part of the game, but with the feature missing at launch on the hybrid console, we just had to be patient.

Fortunately, for those of you who have been holding off or who have been dying to replay the game as-intended, camera support is finally here! So, as long as you have the Switch 2 version of the game and a compatible USB camera (or the official one), then you're game.

Accompanied by a cute little visual to show you the best way to set up the camera for optimal eye-tracking magic, today's update also includes a little visual fidelity boost for the newest console.

As for setting the camera up, publisher Skybound Games recommends you play using this method in a well-lite space, with the camera positioned around 18-24 inches in front of you, with your face fully visible. You'll be able to test this all in-game before you start.

Well, time for us to dust the ol' Switch 2 camera off then. If you happened to miss Goodnight Universe last year, then prepare yourself for a beautiful narrative adventure.

The game has you control a six-month-old named Isaac — that's the age where you don't really understand anything and you're trying to get to grips with limbs, movement, all sorts of weird things! Oh, Isaac is also developing psychic powers, and a tech corporation has found out about that. So that's just an extra thing on top of everything else. Fun!

We scored the original release a 7/10 back in November 2025, but even without the camera implementation, we thought the game was solid: "Isaac’s supernatural adventures are as entertaining as they are heartwarming, and though it isn't terribly long, it makes full use of every moment."

Have you played Goodnight Universe yet? Will you be grabbing the game now it has camera support?