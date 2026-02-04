Back in 2024, Hades voice actor Cyrus Nemati (Ares, Dionysus, Theseus) brought the therapy visual novel Vampire Therapist to PC. It reunited Nemati with a bunch of his Supergiant co-stars, picked up a BAFTA nomination, and landed a fair few 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Steam reviews in the process. The crème de la crème is that later this month, we'll all get to check it out on Switch.

Little Bat Games (founded by Nemati, no less) has today announced that Vampire Therapist will arrive on the Switch eShop on 17th February — hey, that's right around the corner!

This one sees you step into the immortal shoes of a reformed vampire from the Wild West, who's given up his gunslinging to instead guide his fellow neck-biters through the wonderful world of therapy. It was written with a real therapist on hand, so all of the advice, listening, and conversations are rooted in real cognitive behavioural therapy concepts. Don't worry, it also stars a bunch of wacky vampires, so there's no shortage of laughs amongst the deep stuff, too.

Alongside Nemati himself, the voice cast also includes Hades / Hades II alumni Francesca Meaux (Eurydice) and Sarah Grayson (Selene), and Critical Role's Matt Mercer — damn, when does this guy sleep?

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

Real Therapy Concepts: You’ll learn and apply real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts vetted by licensed therapists. By challenging client statements that contain “cognitive distortions”, you’ll help vampires see where their thoughts don’t match reality.

A Comedic Look Through History: Meet emotionally damaged vampires from ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, revolutionary France, Tudor England, and Iron Age Ireland.

An All-Star Voice Cast: Featuring Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Baldur's Gate 3), Francesca Meaux (Hades), Sarah Grayson (Gone Home, Hades II), Kylie Clark, and the game's creator, Cyrus Nemati (Hades, Pyre).

Unique Setting: Vampire Therapist merges cozy self-introspection with a dark European goth vibe. In fact, the whole thing takes place above a goth club in Germany filled with willing necks to bite.

Minigames: Learn mindfulness meditation, safely and consensually bite sexy necks!

The Switch version includes the base game with all of its free content updates, and bundles the 'Couples Therapy' DLC in there too. Little Bat has confirmed that the game has also been "revamped" with improved controller support, so there shouldn't be any worries there either.

All in all, it looks like it could be a rather interesting one for those after something in the Coffee Talk vein. We'll have to wait and see how it stacks up on Switch in a couple of weeks.

What do you make of this one? Will you be checking it out on Switch later this month? Let us know in the comments.