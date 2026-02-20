The 2D pixel beat 'em up Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons continues to add new characters, and in the "largest character update yet", it's now added four more fighters.

Each character in this free "Bimmy & Friends DLC" brings a new face, new personality, and a new fighting style to the city - allowing players to experiment with "powerful tag-team" combos. Here's the rundown about and you can see each fighter in action in the trailer above.

Armored Okada Despite being the Oyabun of the Okada Clan, Lady Okada faces constant discrimination from the elders. When a powerful threat emerged, the elders presented her with the sacred clan armor - a challenge disguised as support. If she triumphs, she earns their respect. If she fails, she proves them right.

Jackson A heavyweight boxer known for his lightning-fast jabs and devastating uppercuts. Once too strong for the ring, he grew bored of rules and regulations. Seeking greater thrills, he turned to the streets, where his power and skill made him a prized asset for every gang.

Jim Mackey The younger brother of M.G. Willy, Jim respects his brother but refuses to live in his shadow. Determined to become his own man, he dreams of leading his own gang. To set himself apart, he wields a shotgun - the opposite of Willy’s machine gun.

Bimmy Lee Legends speak of a secret within the Sōsetsuken - a form that can only be mastered by two. The tale has been passed down for so long that few believe it, dismissing it as myth or joke. But could this be the proof…?

If you haven't already got this game on the Switch, it's currently on sale in select locations such as the US for $7.49 instead of the regular price of $24.99. This latest update follows multiple other character updates since the game arrived in July 2023.

You can find out more about Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons in our previous coverage and review here on Nintendo Life: