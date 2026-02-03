If you can believe it, it has been almost a year since the launch of Sid Meier's Civilization VII. To mark the occasion, Firaxis Games Creative Director Ed Beach has shared a special anniversary message, outlining what's next for the game and teeing up today's brand-new update.

The ver. 1.3.2 patch is rolling out today, adding a new peppering of 'nestled tooltips' to help get your head around complex in-game terms on the fly, a lens to make locating high-Happiness tiles a bit easier, and a handful of balancing tweaks for the French Empire and Dai Viet. It also reintroduces fan-favourite ally Gilgamesh back into the leader roster, complete with a free anniversary profile badge, banner, and title.

Beach also shared some details on the upcoming massive 'Test of Time' update, which the team plans to launch this Spring. This update — described as "similar in scope to an expansion in terms of gameplay systems and functionality" — will introduce the option to play as one civ through all ages, reworks how Victories are achieved, and introduces a new 'Triumph' system to replace Legacy Paths. We're sure we'll hear more about this one in the coming months, but you can read a detailed rundown of everything we know so far about the Test of Time update on the Civ VII website.

But anyway, back to today's update. The full patch notes were shared in a recent Civ VII blog post, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below. Be warned, it's quite a long one!

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Ver. 1.3.2 (3rd Feb 2026)

Gilgamesh Returns

Your best friend and King of Uruk, Gilgamesh, makes his comeback to Civilization! This leader is free for all Civ VII players with the 1.3.2 Update as a thank you for all the support we’ve seen from players over the last year, along with a free anniversary profile badge, banner, and title.

Whether he was your favorite ally in Civ VI or if you've never met the legendary demigod of Uruk face-to-face, Gilgamesh is best known for his prowess in battle. In Civ VII, his emphasis on Endeavors helps him maximize their value with Allies. If you're playing as Gilgamesh, make sure you form those alliances quickly, and if you're not, becoming his Ally first may benefit you greatly.

Gilgamesh is most effective when he invests in befriending one primary Ally. Not only does entering a war while having exactly one Ally garner him additional War Support, but his Mementos reward this one-Ally approach as well. Check out his kit below!

Attributes Diplomatic, Militaristic Unique Ability - Once Mortal, Twice Divine Gain War Support when you have exactly one Ally. When you defeat an enemy Unit, gain Influence equal to a set percentage of its Combat Strength. All basic Endeavors are unlocked; Endeavors with Allies don’t count against the limit of having one Endeavor of a given type active at a time. Allies can support your Endeavors for free. Agenda - Ally of Enkidu Increase Relationship by a Medium Amount with leaders who have started or supported the most Endeavors. Decrease Relationship by a Small Amount with leaders in Alliances with others.

Nested Tooltips

With Update 1.3.2, we’re adding the first pass of a new feature we’re very excited about: nested tooltips. Nested tooltips are an upgrade to our current tooltips, allowing them to turn game terms into links that provide further information when inspected.

Civ VII is a deep game with lots of concepts that are new to the series, like Warehouse bonuses, and concepts that have been around a long time which we often take for granted, like Wonders. With this update, we’re upgrading our tooltips so that concepts like Warehouses or Wonders can be inspected to get a new tooltip with a brief explanation of that concept. There’s still more detailed information to be found in the Civilopedia, but these brief explainers are easier to access in the moment when you need a quick introduction or refresher on what exactly something does. Being able to nest information helps us make our tooltips more concise, and we’ve taken advantage of this opportunity to graphically refresh the affected tooltips. These two changes together should make the tooltips more readable, and thus the game more understandable. We know that the game is more fun when it helps you understand things better, as we saw with the Production List changes in 1.2.5, and we’re committed to continue improving the UI to better support that.

This feature is something we’re still actively working on, but we want to get the first iteration of it into your hands right away so you can let us know how it feels. Unsurprisingly, Civ games have a lot of text, so we’re doing this in phases. For 1.3.2, we’ve focused on populating the Tech and Civic choosers as well as the Production List tooltips first, because those are places where having more information as you make those big decisions is the most helpful.

We’re aiming to strike the right balance between providing useful information while not inundating the player to the point where it detracts from understanding. Do you think we struck the right balance? Let us know! Also, please let us know which areas of the game you’d find it most useful for us to focus on next. For example, we’re experimenting with automatically locking a tooltip if it’s been open for a few seconds, and letting players configure that timing.

New Appeal Lens

As we continue to evaluate Happiness and set the foundation for bigger upcoming changes, we’re working to ensure players always have the information they need to read the game. With this update, we’re presenting a new Appeal Lens. This new strategic tool is designed to help you quickly identify which tiles are Breathtaking or Charming, and even help you spot Natural Wonders.

Along with this new tool in your toolbelt, we’ve added a new one to ours. Previously, tiles could either be Appealing or not. Appealing tiles provided Happiness, and the Yield for Happiness scaled by Age. Now, Appealing tiles come in two types: Charming and Breathtaking. Charming tiles provide base Happiness, while Breathtaking tiles provide increased Happiness, and this value no longer scales by Age.

We hope you use the Appeal Lens to help answer these questions throughout your empire-building:

Will I get the Happiness I need to support the Specialists and Buildings in my growing Cities?

Do I want to prioritize expansion towards high-value Natural Wonders?

Do I want to earn extra Happiness to trigger more Celebrations quickly?

Gameplay

Coastal Raid

The Coastal Raid action for Naval Units has been updated to behave more like the Pillage action. Naval Units can still Coastal Raid the tile they are on, as well as adjacent tiles, but they no longer have the option to Pillage. Coastal Raid can still be used to activate discoveries at range and capture Districts. Coastal Raiding now provides Yields based on the tile being raided, matching Yields gained when Pillaging that tile. (Previously: Coastal Raid defaulted to granting Gold and Health.) Coastal Raid now also benefits from abilities that increase Pillage Yields. Effects that are intended to only trigger on Pillaging on land will specify Land Units in their description. Dev Note: We made this change to reduce the redundancy and confusion when Naval Units had access to both Coastal Raid and Pillage. We also took this opportunity to refine how the two actions really worked!

To support this change, the following content was updated: Iceland’s Dróttkvætt Tradition and Vikingr were updated. Dróttkvætt Naval Units grant Culture equal to 50% of Pillage Yields and Healing. (Previously: Coastal Raiding grants Culture equal to 50% the Gold gained.) Vikingr Iceland Unique Heavy Naval Unit. Grants Science equal to 25% of Pillage Yields and Healing. Has 3 Sight. (Previously: Iceland Unique Heavy Naval Unit. Coastal Raiding grants Science equal to 25% the Gold gained. Has 3 Sight.)

Descriptions of Wonders, Social Policies, Commander Promotions, and Civ Abilities were updated to clarify whether they apply to Naval or Land Units.

Appeal

Added new Appeal Lens.

Appeal’s effect on Happiness has been updated. The way a tile’s Appeal is calculated is unchanged. Appeal is no longer binary, and now has levels. Tiles can be Average, Charming, or Breathtaking. Appeal level determines how much Happiness a tile provides, and Happiness from Appealing tiles no longer scales by Age. Average tiles continue to not provide Happiness. Charming tiles provide +1 Happiness when improved. Breathtaking tiles provide +2 Happiness when improved. Abilities that previously referred to tiles with a Happiness Yield or a Natural Happiness Yield have been updated to reference Appeal instead.



AI

AI behavior around Diplomacy gameplay has been updated. Diplomatic leaders will more properly use the Military Sabotage Action unlocked in the Diplomatic Attribute tree. Militaristic leaders will more properly use the Open the Gates Espionage during War, and put more Influence towards War Support. All leaders befriend Independents slightly more often. Individual leaders have had specific biases adjusted to better support their gameplay. (Leaders affected include Ben Franklin, Edward Teach, Harriet Tubman, Himiko Queen of Wa, Ibn Battuta, Jose Rizal, Lafayette, Machiavelli, Napoleon Emperor, Sayyida al Hurra, Trung Trac.) Leaders with City-State centered gameplay more properly Suzerain and Incorporate City-States. (Leaders affected include Lakshmibai, Tecumseh.) Leaders with Personas have had their personalities slightly differentiated to vary gameplay. (Leaders affected include Ashoka, Friedrich, Himiko, Xerxes.) Civs have had specific biases adjusted to better support their gameplay. (Civs affected include Greece, Shawnee, Siam, Tonga, Prussia, America, Great Britain, Spain.)



Diplomacy

Players will now correctly lose the +1 Gold Effect from Pirate Haven when losing a Trade Route by declaring a War.

Economy

Changed “Rural District" to just “Rural” on various tooltips, effects, descriptions, and Civilopedia articles for better consistency with gameplay logic. These tiles are now simply referred to as “Rural” to avoid confusion with "Districts” or Urban tiles. As part of this change, the effects of both Qajar’s Qullarāqāsi Tradition and Sayyida al Hurra’s leader ability, Hakima Tatwan, now match their descriptions and only apply to Urban Districts. Dev Note : We wanted effects like these to be impactful and easily understood, while also not creating odd incentives. As we ramp up to bigger changes, expect us to unify language, make things clearer, and occasionally change abilities such as these to better fit. As always, we will be monitoring balance for Qajar and Sayyida al Hurra and make adjustments when necessary.

Players no longer fail to receive +2 Culture from ongoing Diplomatic projects when the Ekklesia Mastery has been completed and a Diplomatic project has been started.

Added Production Adjacency from Wonders for Factories in Modern.

Riches of the Duat will no longer provide a +20% production bonus when constructing a Wonder in a city not located in desert terrain.

The bonuses from the "Freyfaxahamar" Storylet are no longer given as a Global Yield when selected. The bonus now correctly applies only towards Settlements that are following the player’s Religion.

The Anjuvannam Unique Building no longer fails to receive Adjacency Bonuses from Coastal tiles when slotting the "Shusei Kokubo" tradition.

Ageless Fortified Districts no longer lose Health and Wall Defense bonus when transitioning to the following Age.

Military

Communism no longer spawns Naval Ranged Units instead of Land Ranged Units when completed in the Civic Tree.

Naval Units with the Pirate ability are no longer able to be attacked through Fortified districts when targeted by neutral units.

Military Naval Units can now properly capture a Fortified tile when the tile has had all Buildings pillaged.

The Donjon Unique Quarter no longer gives an extra Chevalier Unit when the Normans reconquer a Settlement with a completed Donjon Unique Quarter.

Addressed a reported storylet issue causing Army Commanders to disappear after gaining the reward.

Misc

Improved transition VFX for Naval Units.

Addressed a visual issue affecting Shawnee's Unique Unit "Hoceepkileni" model.

Leaders & Civs

Leaders

(★ - Community Influence Item) Added new leader Gilgamesh.

Civs

Mughal

Unique Ability: Paradise of Nations: +100% to all Gold Yields, -25% to all other Yields. (Previously: Paradise of Nations: +75% to all Gold Yields, -25% to all other Yields.) Dev Note: We’ve been wanting to lean into the asymmetrical nature of the Mughal ability harder and make this a clean 100% bonus for a while, but waited to tweak the whole kit to support this change, as well as get a better sense of how the Modern Age was played by the community. While some abilities technically got debuffed a bit, overall we’ve found this to be a decent boost to making the Mughals feel special.

Unique Improvement: Stepwell: +2 Food. +2 Food from adjacent Farms. Must be built on a Flat tile. Cannot be built adjacent to another Stepwell. (Previously: +2 Gold. +2 Food from adjacent Farms. Must be built on a Flat tile. Cannot be built adjacent to another Stepwell.) Dev Note: Since we buffed the Unique Ability to carry the majority of the Gold Bonus, we took the opportunity to focus other parts of their kit on the Food and Rural aspects.

Traditions: Mayūrāsana: +10% Gold towards purchasing anything. (Previously: +25% Gold towards purchasing anything.) Jins-i Kamil: +1 Food on Farms for each adjacent Plantation, and on Plantations for each adjacent Farm. (Previously: +1 Food and Gold on Farms for each adjacent Plantation, and on Plantations for each adjacent Farm.) Dev Note This is another example of letting this part of the kit guide players to Mughal’s other strengths around Food. Qilachas: +2 Gold on Quarters with Walls. (Previously this ability wasn't working as intended and counted any District with 2 Buildings, instead of Quarters. Quarters are Districts with 2 Ageless or Current-Age Buildings)

Civic Tree: Zabt Tier 1: Unlock the Stepwell. +1 Gold on Farms in Towns. Jins-i Kamil Tradition. (Previously: Unlock the Stepwell. +1 Gold on Farms. Jins-i Kamil Tradition.) Gardens of Paradise Tier 1: You can purchase Wonders with Gold, but they are more expensive. (150%) Mayūrāsana Tradition. (Previously: You can purchase Wonders with Gold. Mayūrāsana Tradition).



Dai Viet

Unique Ability Hịch Tướng Sĩ: When you create a Fortification Constructible receive 25 Culture for every Urban Population in that Settlement. (Scales By Game Speed) (Previously: When you create a Fortification Constructible receive 5 Culture for every Urban Population in that Settlement. (Scales By Game Speed)). Dev Note: Sometimes, we like to just buff stuff.

Unique Settler Quận Vương: Unique Settler. When this Unit Settles receive 25 Culture for every Tropical tile within 3 of the City Center (Scales by Game Speed). (Previously: When this Unit Settles receive 5 Culture for every Tropical tile within 3 of the City Center (Scales by Game Speed)).



French Empire

Replaced Militaristic Attribute for Cultural. Dev Note The French Empire’s focus on Happiness and Government made the Diplomatic Attribute clear, but the rest of their bonuses split pretty evenly between combat and cultural focuses. With the other changes to their kit with this update, we felt it was appropriate to adjust their Attribute accordingly. As we ramp up towards releasing some bigger changes and making Attributes matter more in some contexts, we might adjust a few more civs in future updates. We plan to be very judicious about these shifts!

Changed the Grand Armee combat strength effect from Per Adjacent Unit to Traditions slotted in the Government.

Added a Tradition Slot to the French Empire’s final Civic.

UI

Civilopedia

Added a new entry for the Skirmish ability.

Added a new entry for the Poison ability.

Walls now properly state that they can not be built on Rural tiles.

Added a new entry for Trade Range.

The entry for Attributes now mentions Wildcard Attributes.

Controller-Specific

Added support for multi-touch zoom and rotate gestures on Steam Deck.

Addressed inconsistent highlighting when editing Social Policies.

The cursor can now properly move to the available Policy cards list in the Government menu when all slots are filled.

Addressed a reported issue where the Peace Deal Proposal could sometimes overlap with other menus.

Addressed a reported issue where the controller could lose function after deleting a configuration in the Save/Load Configuration Menu.

Locked attribute nodes now highlight when the cursor is on them in the Leader Attribute Menu.

The Player Unlocks menu now correctly appears in the radial menu after unlocking next Age rewards in the Antiquity Age.

Button prompts for certain tutorials are no longer missing.

General

Added “Turns until next Celebration” underneath the Government icon in the HUD.

Added red outline around the Unit flag of hostile City-States (previously this only showed for hostile Independent Powers).

Addressed a reported issue leading to inconsistent ordering in Civic Trees.

The Wonder quote for World’s Fair will now properly appear.

When clicking your leader portrait while in a Diplomacy menu, it will now open your Diplomacy screen to the last opened tab.

District Health Bar is no longer missing when reloading a save with a destroyed District.

Promotion options no longer remain selectable when the player views the promotion menu after adding and confirming all available points.

Addressed a reported issue where the Rewards Menu would appear without unlocking anything new.

Made improvements to late game performance and multiplayer stability.

Text Changes

Added directional help and new text to Diplomacy tabs before other players choose Governments, and before the player meets their first Independent Power.

The Unit description for Submarines now mentions its unique combat role when viewing it in the Production menu and Civilopedia.

Light Naval Units now properly present Melee Strength when viewing them on the Production/Purchase menu.

The Pantheon Menu is no longer mostly empty and missing information related to its unlock requirements when starting a New Game in early Antiquity Age gameplay.

Updated description for the Shwedagon Zedi Daw Wonder to mention Appeal.

Updated loading screen description text for Xerxes Achaemenid's unique Memento "Gold Fluted Phiale."

Made various text improvements.

Tooltips

Added tooltips to tabs within the Diplomacy panel.

Unit icons will no longer overlap the tooltips of the Trade Route when viewing possible Trade Routes.

Narrative

Addressed improper triggers in Narrative Events.

Audio