Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition officially launches next week, and ahead of this, Nintendo's Switch Online battle royale game Tetris 99 has announced it will be hosting a Maximus Cup to celebrate.

This is the 51st Maximus Cup (also known as a Grand Prix) and will take place between 8th January 2026 and 12th January 2026. As usual, when you earn a total of 100 event points, you'll unlock a new theme featuring unique art, music and Tetrimino designs. This is all "inspired by the updated content in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game". You can see it in motion in the gameplay trailer above.

If you haven't already seen our previous coverage about the Switch 2 Edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the free 3.0 game update, the update comes loaded with new features like the Resort Hotel, Expanded Home Storage, the return of Resetti, collaborations and much more.

The Switch 2 version of the title will also include improved resolution and graphics, and some other cool features like mouse controls, a megaphone and a higher player count online. You can find out more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. Once again, the Switch 2 Edition and free update arrive next week on 15th January 2026.