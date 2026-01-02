Animal Run for Kids (Asylum Square Interactive, 26th Dec, $13.49) - Get ready for a fast and fun maths race for 1 to 4 players. Dash across the track as a hedgehog or frog and use smart tactics to slow down your opponents. Solve tricky maths challenges, collect sunbeams, and play action cards to be the first to cross the finish line. Perfect family fun that makes learning mental maths exciting

Arcade Archives SPACE INVADERS (Hamster, 25th Dec) - "SPACE INVADERS" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1978. The origin of the masterpiece that once captivated all of Japan has finally arrived on Arcade Archives! This title includes both the black-and-white and color versions, and the sound has been reproduced to the limit of how it sounded back then. Experience the timeless legend once again!

Arcade Archives SPACE INVADERS PART II (Hamster, 1st Jan) - In 1979, and again in 2026, the Invaders are returning! "SPACE INVADERS PART II" is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1979. The enemy Invaders have returned more powerful than ever, having acquired new tactics like splitting and receiving reinforcements from UFOs! With added features like the Rainbow Bonus to aim for high scores, this title is long beloved by skilled experts looking to hone their abilities!

EGGCONSOLE Carbuncle Pi MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 25th Dec, $6.49) - This game is essentially a Carbuncle version of the action-puzzle game 'Nyanpi,' which featured a cat protagonist and was included in 'Disk Station #24,' released by Compile in 1991. Players control Carbuncle to collect all the gems placed on the map, and then proceed to the girl's location to reach the goal and advance to the next stage.

Eradicator Genesis (GAME NACIONAL, 3rd Jan, $9.99) - AI has taken over the Earth, constructing machines and carrying out genetic experiments, giving rise to monstrous and colossal creatures. Only two humans can stand against the gigantic bosses, offering humanity a faint glimmer of hope.

FAIRY TAIL: DUNGEONS (KODANSHA, 7th Jan, $13.99) - Fairy Tail: Dungeons is a deck-building roguelike where you combine magic cards and outwit your enemies to win battles. Players control Fairy Tail characters with diverse abilities and skills, exploring dungeons within a limited number of steps. Using decks built to suit their strategy, they defeat enemies that attack them, aiming to reach the deepest part of the dungeon.

Gridz Keeper (eastasiasoft, 7th Jan, $4.99) - In the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, the world has gone dark. Cities lie silent, their power grids fractured and failing. You are the only remaining repairman that can restore power to the last safe zones of humanity. Gridz Keeper is an action puzzler featuring 50 levels that challenge you to repair all the generators in them to move on. Each generator you repair sparks hope, but the power lines are unstable. Every switch you flip triggers any adjacent ones too, plunging some back into darkness while others flare to life. Master the grid, anticipate the chain reactions and reclaim the light one generator at a time!

Gunner-chan! (kido, 25th Dec, $9.99) - A 2.5D top-down, roguelike shooter set in a base that has been taken over by a revolt of robots.

Hypercar Racing (SuperPowerUpGames, 25th Dec, $5.99) - In Hypercar Racing you'll enjoy the dirtiest, fastest, and most spectacular races at speeds over 200 Mp/h, avoiding multiple collisions against 8 adversaries. The game has different modes, such as Championship, Arcade, and 4-player multiplayer. Online ranking chart where you can compare your best times with friends and players from all over the world.

JDM Pixel Street Car Racing (Great Escape Games Publishing, 26th Dec, $3.99) - Get ready to dive into the exciting and adrenaline-fueled world of JDM Pixel Street Car Racing, where legendary Japanese cars meet the thrill of high-speed street races and heart-stopping drifts. Whether you’re a die-hard car enthusiast or simply a lover of classic arcade-style racing games, this pixelated adventure promises endless fun and challenges. Build your reputation, fine-tune your vehicles, and show the streets who’s the ultimate drift master!

Juiced Fruit Racing (Cascadia Games, 26th Dec, $14.99) - COUCH MULTIPLAYER CRAZINESS Up to 4 players can compete in spit-screen action. Party scoring means nobody is ever out of the game. Random tracks are picked until a player reaches 15 points. That means each round of fun can be from under ten minutes to as long as it takes to crown a winner!

MarronRoman (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 25th Dec, $1.99) - Marron, a young girl living in the fantasy kingdom of Amestaria, lives a peaceful life surrounded by magic and mystery. But one day, when she touches a mysterious white rabbit named Alice in the forest, she suddenly finds herself transported to Japan! There, she meets a Japanese boy named Ryota Shigure, and together they set out on a journey to experience the wonders of Japan’s beautiful culture. Will you join them on their enchanting one-day adventure?

M.A.U.S (Cascadia Games, 2nd Jan, $3.49) - With his children away on the moon, there is no time to relax for Dr. Cavor. Once again, Victoria is under attack. The aging but brilliant scientist begins research on a new means of defense. After much work, he finds success with Mechanized Assault Unity 19 — M. A. U. S. There's no time to spare as MAUS must defeat a mysterious robotic horde that lurks on the outskirts of town. With a blaster gun on her arm and the ability to upgrade on the fly, MAUS will travel to outer space, ancient ruins, and an old forest to defeat her enemies. It is a quick, sci-fi adventure inspired by classic 16-bit and 8-bit retro platform games.

Nekomimi Days ~365 Days with You~ (moesoft, 26th Dec, $24.99) - On a rainy night, Yuto, a freelance illustrator, encounters a mysterious girl named Milk with cat ears in a back alley. After taking in the non-human girl, Yuto’s once-quiet daily life becomes lively and warm. Milk's pure and innocent reactions to modern civilization gently heal Yuto's heart. As they spend time together, the two gradually form a bond as if they were a true family. This is a heartwarming visual novel about the gentle connections that transcend species and background. Includes Japanese voice acting.

Parcel Push (Asylum Square Interactive, 25th Dec, $7.99) - A Sokoban-style puzzle game featuring 8-bit pixel art, chiptune soundtrack and 100 handcrafted levels. Step into the boots of the newest recruit of the Island Courier Guild and deliver enchanted parcels to seal points scattered across the ocean-touched isles. Play as Kai or Nami, and push, plan, and puzzle your way through a world of clever challenges to prove yourself as the next Master Courier!

PRITTO PRISONER (PinCool, 25th Dec, $9.99) - Unleash the mayhem in Pritto Prisoner, the cute and chaotic 4v2 asymmetrical party game where animal inmates lay poopie traps, spray peepee, and use special skills to outwit robot guards. Inside a notorious island prison, the world’s cutest criminals, including a gangster rabbit, an influencer cat, and even a penguin chef, are locked in maximum security under 24/7 robot surveillance. Will you scramble to freedom as a poopie-dropping prisoner, or hunt them down as a custom-built robot warden? Choose your side and jump into unpredictable escapes, chaotic chases, and laugh-out-loud clashes where no two matches ever play out the same!

SnapCat: Mia’s Cozy Adventure (RedDeer, 6th Jan) - Grab your camera and get ready for the cat-tastrophe of cuteness! No timers, no battles, no pressure—just pure, pawsitive vibes. Your mission? Track down the island’s quirky kitty residents and snap their most purr-sonality-packed poses! Wander across bright, bubbly islands that feel like an endless summer vacation—but keep your eyes peeled! These fuzzy superstars love to hide, lounge, stretch, and strike suspiciously perfect poses. When they’re thirsty, drop off a cute little water bowl to keep them happy!

ULTIMATE BATTLE SIMULATOR (Play Games, 30th Dec, $4.99) - ULTIMATE BATTLE SIMULATOR challenges you to master strategy, foresight, and precision placement. Command your army of NPC fighters, manage resources wisely, and outthink your enemies across varied battlefields. Whether you unleash endless ranks or rely on a few elite warriors, victory depends on your ability to plan, deploy, and adapt.

Up Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames, 25th Dec, $6.49) - This pack includes the games: -Golf Up -Ping Pong Up -Darts Up.

ZenWash (GAME NACIONAL, 27th Dec, $3.99) - Keep everything spotless with your high-pressure washer — no rush, no stress, just pure peace of mind. Enjoy a unique, original soundtrack designed to enhance your Zen experience. Be ZenWash.

